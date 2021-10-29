Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in November

November is always a busy month because it sits right between Halloween and Christmas. Sales are ramping up, work is ramping up and so are your streaming options.

This month is stacked with new things to watch. It’s a big one for adaptations with Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop and Amazon’s The Wheel of Time coming out this month. It’s also a big one for returning favourites with season 2 of The Great on Stan and Dexter: New Blood over on Paramount+. Not to mention Hawkeye is starting on Disney+ to take us all the way to Christmas!

Here’s everything you can find on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in November 2021.

What’s streaming on Netflix in November?

Cowboy Bebop (19/11/2021)

A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll save the world … for the right price. A live-action series.

Red Notice (12/11/2021)

An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.

All synopses are provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list for November:

November 1

The Claus Family

SeaChange – Seasons 1-3

The Coming Back Out Ball

Wild Wild West

The Smurfs

November 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones – Season 2

November 3

The Harder They Fall

Lords of Scam

November 4

Catching Killers

November 5

The Club

The Unlikely Murderer

Big Mouth – Season 5

Gloria

Narco: Mexico – Season 3

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Love Hard

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

A Cop Movie

November 6

Arcane (weekly episodes)

Father Christmas Is Back

November 9

Swap Shop

Your Life is a Joke

November 10

Gentefied – Season 2

Passing

Animal

November 11

Love Never Lies

November 12

Red Notice

November 15

Lies and Deceit

Jack Frost

November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

The Dressmaker

November 17

Riverdale – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)

Tiger King 2

Christmas Flow

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Seasons 7-8

November 18

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Lead Me Home

Dogs in Space

November 19

Hellbound

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Love Me Instead

Dhamaka

tick, tick… BOOM!

Procession

The Mind, Explained – Season 2

Extinct

November 20

New World

November 22

Outlaws

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

November 24

Selling Sunset – Season 4

True Story

Bruised

Robin Robin

November 25

F is for Family – Season 5

Super Crooks

November 26

Light the Night – Part 1

School of Chocolate

Green Snake

A Castle For Christmas

Spoiled Brats

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

November 28

Elves

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Dive Club – Season 1

November 30

The Summit of the Gods

More the Merrier

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales With A Twist

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

November TBC

Decoupled

Happiness Ever After

Start streaming on Netflix.

What’s streaming on Stan in November?

Yellowstone – Season 4 (8/11/2021)

Led by Kevin Costner, Yellowstone was the #1 drama on U.S. cable last year and in Season 4 the battle over land rages on, with the Duttons targeted like never before and everyone paying the price for power. Australia’s own Jacki Weaver guest stars this season as Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities.

The Great – Season 2 (20/11/2021)

In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson) in a bid to bring enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile, she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’, will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

All synopses provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list for November:

November 1

The Circus – Season 6, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 47 (new episodes weekly)

Angela Black – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Candy Cane Christmas

A Christmas Break

Homemade Christmas

Elf

A Match Made at Christmas

The Gift of Christmas

The Least of These: A Christmas Story

Christmas Child

Craig Of The Creek – Season 3, Batch 1

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes – Season 1

We Bare Bears – Seasons 1-2

Victor & Valentino – Season 2, Batch 1

Dear Secret Santa

The Flight Before Christmas

The Santa Claus Brothers Special

Franklin’s Magic Christmas Special

Babar & Father Christmas

A Flintstones Christmas Carol

A Flintstones Family Christmas

Bah Humduck! A Looney Toons Christmas

Bugs Bunny’s Looney Christmas Tales

Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas

Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers

Blackadder’s Christmas Carol (Special)

November 2

All American – Season 4, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Belle

The Land of the Bears

Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story

The Killing of JonBenet: Her Father Speaks

November 3

The Last O.G. – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Blind Side

Ghosts – Season 2

November 4

Girls Can’t Surf

The Vault

Walkaway Joe

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Love Life – Season 2, Episodes 4-6 (new episodes weekly)

November 5

Walker – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Bo66y

My Week With Marilyn

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Canada’s Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

60 Days In – Season 5

November 6

Animaniacs (2020) – Season 2

Deliverance

November 7

BMF – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Hightown – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Wild Wild West

November 8

Yellowstone – Season 4, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Shark with Steve Backshall

November 9

L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later

The Homesman

November 10

The Shawshank Redemption

November 11

Le Monstre – Season 1

The Company Men

November 12

Finding Jack Charlton

Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episodes 1-6

Friday Night Dinner – Season 6

Booba – Seasons 1-3

Booba’s Adventure – Season 1

Booba: Food Puzzle – Season 1

November 13

Kong: Skull Island

November 14

Doctor Doctor – Season 4

November 15

The Professor & The Madman

Stronger

Disclosure

Justice League

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Ninjago Movie

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Seven

November 16

The Artist

Staying Alive

Grease 2

November 17

Annabelle

Annabelle: Creation

November 18

Little Women LA – Seasons 5-8

Green Lantern

November 19

The Big Bang Theory – Seasons 1-12

Two and a Half Men – Seasons 1-12

The Mindy Project – Seasons 1-6

November 20

The Great – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Oranges and Sunshine

November 21

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Me and Orson Welles

November 22

People Places Things

Dating App Horrors: The Untold Story

November 23

Dunkirk

Mystery Road – Season 2

Gangland Undercover – Seasons 1-2

November 24

NITRAM

Manhattan – Seasons 1-2

The Path – Seasons 1-3

November 25

Saved By The Bell (2020) – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky – Season 1

Casual – Seasons 1-4

Outsiders – Seasons 1-2

Amazing Grace – Season 1

Fargo – Seasons 1-3

Training Day

Nightcrawler

November 26

Halifax: Retribution – Season 1

Eagle Eye

The Fifth Element

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

November 27

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony

Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episode 7 (Holiday special)

The Exorcist

The Exorcist II: The Heretic

Jawbone

November 28

Domestic Disturbance

November 29

Project Blue Book – Season 1

What We Do In The Shadows

November 30

Roots (2016) – Season 1

Blood Ties

Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil

Start streaming on Stan.

What’s streaming on Disney+ in November?

Hawkeye (24/11/2021)

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Dopesick (12/11/2021)

Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicentre of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies. The limited series is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy.

All synopses are provided by Disney.

Disney+’s full streaming list for November:

November 3

The Big Leap – Season 1

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Season 1

November 5

Where the Heart Is

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Home Alone 4

What a Man

November 10

The Ghost and Molly McGee – Season 1

Puppy Dog Pals (new episodes)

Pet Seekers – Season 1

November 12

Dopesick (new episodes weekly)

Home Sweet Home Alone

Jungle Cruise

Olaf Presents

Ciao Alberto

The Simpsons (new short)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2, Episodes 1-5

The Spectacular Now

November 17

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey – Season 1

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 1

Station 19 – Season 5

The Night House

Underworld, Inc. – Season 2

November 19

Galacticos

Oil Spill of the Century

All I See Is You

Shock and Awe (2018)

Survive and Advance (2013)

Adventure Through The Walt Disney Archives

November 24

Hawkeye (new episodes weekly)

Queens – Season 1

Becoming Costeau

PJ Masks – Season 5 (new episodes)

November 25

The Beatles Get Back – Episodes 1-3

Kickboxer: Retaliation

Kickboxer: Vengeance

Terminal

Woman Walks Ahead

New episodes in November

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18

Bob’s Burgers – Season 12

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1

Doogie Kamealoha, MD

Disney Magic Bake Off

Start streaming on Disney+.

What’s streaming on Binge in November?

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? (7/11/2021)

With the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of actress Brittany Murphy, this documentary features archival footage and interviews with those closest to her to try and cut through the speculation and get to the truth.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (18/11/2021)

Mindy Kaling brings us a brand new comedy, exploring the ups and downs of the college experience through the eyes of four female roommates at the prestigious New England Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

All synopses are provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list for November:

November 1

90 Day Fiance – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Succession – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Fear The Walking Dead – Season 7, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Insecure – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 11, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 20, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Harry Potter: A History of Magic

November 2

The North Water – Season 1

Below Deck – Season 9, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Y: The Last Man – Season 1 finale

I Love A Mama’s Boy – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Kenyan Bake Off – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Taskmaster – Season 11, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Happily Never After – Season 2

My Dream Home – Season 6

The Dark Web – Season 1

Virginia Woolf: A New Perspective

November 3

Life, Death & Money – Season 1

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next – Season 5

Vanderpump Rules – Season 9, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 11

Ice Road Truckers – Season 6

DC’s Stargirl – Season 2 finale

Supergirl – Season 6, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Impeachment: American Crime Story – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox Australia – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Forged In Fire – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Richard Pryor: Icon

November 4

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11 finale

Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Doom Patrol – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Batwoman – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Clash of the Cover Bands – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The World’s Greatest Paintings with Andrew Marr – Season 1

George Clark’s Remarkable Renovations – Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein – Season 1

The Russian Five

November 5

The Big Bake – Season 1

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Outback Opal Hunters – Season 7, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Grantchester – Season 3

Chicago P.D. – Season 9, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Seeking Sister Wife – Season 3, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 5, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Legacies – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

We Broke Up

J. Edgar

The Karate Kid (2010)

November 6

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 33 (new episodes weekly)

Life Below Zero – Season 8, Episode 15

Synchronic

November 7

Head of the Class – Season 1

The Real Housewives of Melbourne – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? – Season 1

Ozzy Osbourne: Throne of Darkness

Great White

November 8

Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Welcome to Utmark – Season 1

November 9

The Great Kenyan Bake Off – Season 1 finale

Kate v Meghan: Princesses at War?

November 11

Great Chocolate Showdown – Season 1

November 12

How To With John Wilson – Season 1

Hollington Drive – Season 1

November 13

Marrying Millions – Season 1

Ragdoll – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

November 14

Two By Two: Overboard!

The Pianist

November 15

Teen Mom UK: Mums Move In – Season 1

Elf

November 16

The Great British Bake Off – Season 12, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Rugrats – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

November 17

The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin – Season 1

November 18

The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

The Royals: A Family in Crisis

Buying It Blind – Season 1

November 19

The Hangover

The Hangover Part III

Johnny English Strikes Again

November 20

We’re The Millers

November 22

Cops – Season 30

November 23

Forbidden History – Season 6

Love Your Garden – Season 10

Kamp Koral – Season 1, Episodes 1-5

November 27

Music Box: Jagged

Showgirls

November 29

Abandoned Engineering – Season 4

November 30

Brock: Over The Top

November TBC

Gossip Girl (2021) – Season 1, Part 2 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in November?

The Wheel of Time (19/11/2021)

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins.

Burning (26/11/2021)

Fuelled by climate change, the nation’s hottest and driest summer ever recorded resulted in bushfires that burned over 59 million acres, killed and injured an estimated three billion animals, and affected millions of Australians. Burning is an exploration of what happened as told from the perspective of victims of the fires, activists and scientists. The preceding years of drought plays directly into the ongoing hot-button issue of climate change, with the film drawing comparisons between government inaction and media perceptions, and a bushfire season that would wreak an extraordinary level of destruction upon the landscape – as well as posing questions about how we move forward as a nation to ensure this piece of history is never repeated.

All synopses are provided by Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for November:

November 1

Midnight’s Children

Journey Back To Christmas

Once Upon A Holiday

Mingle All The Way

Angel of Christmas

Christmas Getaway

The Christmas Secret

A Nutcracker Christmas

Christmas Cookies

A Joyous Christmas

Christmas Next Door

A Dream of Christmas

Winter’s Dream

Love You Like Christmas

Christmas At Graceland

Switched For Christmas

Operation Christmas

The Christmas Train

Christmas In Evergreen

Miss Christmas

Christmas Homecoming

Christas Connection

Do, Re, & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus

November 2

The Unholy

November 5

Fever Pitch: Rise of the Premier League

Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out

Tampa Baes

Pete the Cat

November 7

Great White

November 11

This Is Us

November 12

Pharma Bro

Most Dangerous Game

Mayor Pete

Always Jane

November 15

Warrior

November 18

The Truffle Hunters

November 19

The Wheel of Time

Everybody Loves Natti

November 23

World To Come

November 24

Hanna

November 26

Burning

Pixie

November 28

Six Minutes To Midnight

November 30

French Exit

Start streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in November?

Dexter: New Blood (9/11/2021)

Far from the life he knew, living under a false name in the small town of Iron Lake, NY, he’s successfully tamped down his Dark Passenger for nearly 10 years. With a normal job and a Chief of Police girlfriend, it seems he’s got life under control – until his son shows up and turns his world upside down. Rattled, Dexter yields to his homicidal urges and soon finds himself on a collision course with a very dangerous local.

Synopsis provided by Paramount+.

Paramount+’s full streaming list for November:

November 1

The Astronauts

November 3

The 4400 (2021)

November 4

Stillwater

November 6

The Harper House

November 9

Dexter: New Blood – Episode 1 (TBC)

November 14

Yellowjackets (TBC)

November 15

Mayor of Kingstown

November 17

Four Hours At The Capitol

November 19

Isuzu UTE A-League – Round One

November 25

Oasis Knebworth 1996

November 26

Isuzu UTE A-League – Round Two

South Park: Post COVID

Start streaming on Paramount+.

Enjoy all the new movies and TV shows in November friends!