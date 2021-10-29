Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in November

November is always a busy month because it sits right between Halloween and Christmas. Sales are ramping up, work is ramping up and so are your streaming options.
This month is stacked with new things to watch. It’s a big one for adaptations with Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop and Amazon’s The Wheel of Time coming out this month. It’s also a big one for returning favourites with season 2 of The Great on Stan and Dexter: New Blood over on Paramount+. Not to mention Hawkeye is starting on Disney+ to take us all the way to Christmas!
Here’s everything you can find on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in November 2021.
What’s streaming on Netflix in November?
Cowboy Bebop (19/11/2021)
A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll save the world … for the right price. A live-action series.
Red Notice (12/11/2021)
An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.
Netflix’s full streaming list for November:
November 1
- The Claus Family
- SeaChange – Seasons 1-3
- The Coming Back Out Ball
- Wild Wild West
- The Smurfs
November 2
- Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
- Ridley Jones – Season 2
November 3
- The Harder They Fall
- Lords of Scam
November 4
- Catching Killers
November 5
- The Club
- The Unlikely Murderer
- Big Mouth – Season 5
- Gloria
- Narco: Mexico – Season 3
- Meenakshi Sundareshwar
- Love Hard
- We Couldn’t Become Adults
- Yara
- Zero to Hero
- A Cop Movie
November 6
- Arcane (weekly episodes)
- Father Christmas Is Back
November 9
- Swap Shop
- Your Life is a Joke
November 10
- Gentefied – Season 2
- Passing
- Animal
November 11
- Love Never Lies
November 12
- Red Notice
November 15
- Lies and Deceit
- Jack Frost
November 16
- Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
- The Dressmaker
November 17
- Riverdale – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Tiger King 2
- Christmas Flow
- Tear Along the Dotted Line
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Seasons 7-8
November 18
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
- Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
- Lead Me Home
- Dogs in Space
November 19
- Hellbound
- Blown Away: Christmas
- Cowboy Bebop
- Love Me Instead
- Dhamaka
- tick, tick… BOOM!
- Procession
- The Mind, Explained – Season 2
- Extinct
November 20
- New World
November 22
- Outlaws
November 23
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Part 2
- Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
- Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast
November 24
- Selling Sunset – Season 4
- True Story
- Bruised
- Robin Robin
November 25
- F is for Family – Season 5
- Super Crooks
November 26
- Light the Night – Part 1
- School of Chocolate
- Green Snake
- A Castle For Christmas
- Spoiled Brats
- Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
November 28
- Elves
November 29
- 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
- Dive Club – Season 1
November 30
- The Summit of the Gods
- More the Merrier
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales With A Twist
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
November TBC
- Decoupled
- Happiness Ever After
What’s streaming on Stan in November?
Yellowstone – Season 4 (8/11/2021)
Led by Kevin Costner, Yellowstone was the #1 drama on U.S. cable last year and in Season 4 the battle over land rages on, with the Duttons targeted like never before and everyone paying the price for power. Australia’s own Jacki Weaver guest stars this season as Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities.
The Great – Season 2 (20/11/2021)
In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson) in a bid to bring enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile, she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’, will ask more of her than she could have imagined.
Stan’s full streaming list for November:
November 1
- The Circus – Season 6, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 47 (new episodes weekly)
- Angela Black – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Candy Cane Christmas
- A Christmas Break
- Homemade Christmas
- Elf
- A Match Made at Christmas
- The Gift of Christmas
- The Least of These: A Christmas Story
- Christmas Child
- Craig Of The Creek – Season 3, Batch 1
- OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes – Season 1
- We Bare Bears – Seasons 1-2
- Victor & Valentino – Season 2, Batch 1
- Dear Secret Santa
- The Flight Before Christmas
- The Santa Claus Brothers Special
- Franklin’s Magic Christmas Special
- Babar & Father Christmas
- A Flintstones Christmas Carol
- A Flintstones Family Christmas
- Bah Humduck! A Looney Toons Christmas
- Bugs Bunny’s Looney Christmas Tales
- Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas
- Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
- Blackadder’s Christmas Carol (Special)
November 2
- All American – Season 4, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Belle
- The Land of the Bears
- Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story
- The Killing of JonBenet: Her Father Speaks
November 3
- The Last O.G. – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Blind Side
- Ghosts – Season 2
November 4
- Girls Can’t Surf
- The Vault
- Walkaway Joe
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Love Life – Season 2, Episodes 4-6 (new episodes weekly)
November 5
- Walker – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Bo66y
- My Week With Marilyn
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Canada’s Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- 60 Days In – Season 5
November 6
- Animaniacs (2020) – Season 2
- Deliverance
November 7
- BMF – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Hightown – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Wild Wild West
November 8
- Yellowstone – Season 4, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Shark with Steve Backshall
November 9
- L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later
- The Homesman
November 10
- The Shawshank Redemption
November 11
- Le Monstre – Season 1
- The Company Men
November 12
- Finding Jack Charlton
- Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episodes 1-6
- Friday Night Dinner – Season 6
- Booba – Seasons 1-3
- Booba’s Adventure – Season 1
- Booba: Food Puzzle – Season 1
November 13
- Kong: Skull Island
November 14
- Doctor Doctor – Season 4
November 15
- The Professor & The Madman
- Stronger
- Disclosure
- Justice League
- The Lego Batman Movie
- The Lego Ninjago Movie
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Seven
November 16
- The Artist
- Staying Alive
- Grease 2
November 17
- Annabelle
- Annabelle: Creation
November 18
- Little Women LA – Seasons 5-8
- Green Lantern
November 19
- The Big Bang Theory – Seasons 1-12
- Two and a Half Men – Seasons 1-12
- The Mindy Project – Seasons 1-6
November 20
- The Great – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Oranges and Sunshine
November 21
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Me and Orson Welles
November 22
- People Places Things
- Dating App Horrors: The Untold Story
November 23
- Dunkirk
- Mystery Road – Season 2
- Gangland Undercover – Seasons 1-2
November 24
- NITRAM
- Manhattan – Seasons 1-2
- The Path – Seasons 1-3
November 25
- Saved By The Bell (2020) – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky – Season 1
- Casual – Seasons 1-4
- Outsiders – Seasons 1-2
- Amazing Grace – Season 1
- Fargo – Seasons 1-3
- Training Day
- Nightcrawler
November 26
- Halifax: Retribution – Season 1
- Eagle Eye
- The Fifth Element
- The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
November 27
- Trolls: Holiday in Harmony
- Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episode 7 (Holiday special)
- The Exorcist
- The Exorcist II: The Heretic
- Jawbone
November 28
- Domestic Disturbance
November 29
- Project Blue Book – Season 1
- What We Do In The Shadows
November 30
- Roots (2016) – Season 1
- Blood Ties
- Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil
What’s streaming on Disney+ in November?
Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.
Dopesick (12/11/2021)
Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicentre of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies. The limited series is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy.
Disney+’s full streaming list for November:
November 3
- The Big Leap – Season 1
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Season 1
November 5
- Where the Heart Is
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- Home Alone 4
- What a Man
November 10
- The Ghost and Molly McGee – Season 1
- Puppy Dog Pals (new episodes)
- Pet Seekers – Season 1
November 12
- Dopesick (new episodes weekly)
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Jungle Cruise
- Olaf Presents
- Ciao Alberto
- The Simpsons (new short)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2, Episodes 1-5
- The Spectacular Now
November 17
- Marvel’s Hit-Monkey – Season 1
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 1
- Station 19 – Season 5
- The Night House
- Underworld, Inc. – Season 2
November 19
- Galacticos
- Oil Spill of the Century
- All I See Is You
- Shock and Awe (2018)
- Survive and Advance (2013)
- Adventure Through The Walt Disney Archives
November 24
- Hawkeye (new episodes weekly)
- Queens – Season 1
- Becoming Costeau
- PJ Masks – Season 5 (new episodes)
November 25
- The Beatles Get Back – Episodes 1-3
- Kickboxer: Retaliation
- Kickboxer: Vengeance
- Terminal
- Woman Walks Ahead
New episodes in November
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 12
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1
- Doogie Kamealoha, MD
- Disney Magic Bake Off
What’s streaming on Binge in November?
What Happened, Brittany Murphy? (7/11/2021)
With the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of actress Brittany Murphy, this documentary features archival footage and interviews with those closest to her to try and cut through the speculation and get to the truth.
The Sex Lives of College Girls (18/11/2021)
Mindy Kaling brings us a brand new comedy, exploring the ups and downs of the college experience through the eyes of four female roommates at the prestigious New England Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.
Binge’s full streaming list for November:
November 1
- 90 Day Fiance – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Succession – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Fear The Walking Dead – Season 7, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Insecure – Season 5, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 11, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 20, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Harry Potter: A History of Magic
November 2
- The North Water – Season 1
- Below Deck – Season 9, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Y: The Last Man – Season 1 finale
- I Love A Mama’s Boy – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Kenyan Bake Off – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Taskmaster – Season 11, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Happily Never After – Season 2
- My Dream Home – Season 6
- The Dark Web – Season 1
- Virginia Woolf: A New Perspective
November 3
- Life, Death & Money – Season 1
- Long Lost Family: What Happened Next – Season 5
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 9, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 11
- Ice Road Truckers – Season 6
- DC’s Stargirl – Season 2 finale
- Supergirl – Season 6, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Impeachment: American Crime Story – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Forged In Fire – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Richard Pryor: Icon
November 4
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11 finale
- Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Doom Patrol – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Batwoman – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Clash of the Cover Bands – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The World’s Greatest Paintings with Andrew Marr – Season 1
- George Clark’s Remarkable Renovations – Season 1
- Surviving Jeffrey Epstein – Season 1
- The Russian Five
November 5
- The Big Bake – Season 1
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Outback Opal Hunters – Season 7, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Grantchester – Season 3
- Chicago P.D. – Season 9, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Seeking Sister Wife – Season 3, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 5, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Legacies – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- We Broke Up
- J. Edgar
- The Karate Kid (2010)
November 6
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 33 (new episodes weekly)
- Life Below Zero – Season 8, Episode 15
- Synchronic
November 7
- Head of the Class – Season 1
- The Real Housewives of Melbourne – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- What Happened, Brittany Murphy? – Season 1
- Ozzy Osbourne: Throne of Darkness
- Great White
November 8
- Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Welcome to Utmark – Season 1
November 9
- The Great Kenyan Bake Off – Season 1 finale
- Kate v Meghan: Princesses at War?
November 11
- Great Chocolate Showdown – Season 1
November 12
- How To With John Wilson – Season 1
- Hollington Drive – Season 1
November 13
- Marrying Millions – Season 1
- Ragdoll – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
November 14
- Two By Two: Overboard!
- The Pianist
November 15
- Teen Mom UK: Mums Move In – Season 1
- Elf
November 16
- The Great British Bake Off – Season 12, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Rugrats – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
November 17
- The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin – Season 1
November 18
- The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Royals: A Family in Crisis
- Buying It Blind – Season 1
November 19
- The Hangover
- The Hangover Part III
- Johnny English Strikes Again
November 20
- We’re The Millers
November 22
- Cops – Season 30
November 23
- Forbidden History – Season 6
- Love Your Garden – Season 10
- Kamp Koral – Season 1, Episodes 1-5
November 27
- Music Box: Jagged
- Showgirls
November 29
- Abandoned Engineering – Season 4
November 30
- Brock: Over The Top
November TBC
- Gossip Girl (2021) – Season 1, Part 2 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in November?
The Wheel of Time (19/11/2021)
The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins.
Burning (26/11/2021)
Fuelled by climate change, the nation’s hottest and driest summer ever recorded resulted in bushfires that burned over 59 million acres, killed and injured an estimated three billion animals, and affected millions of Australians. Burning is an exploration of what happened as told from the perspective of victims of the fires, activists and scientists. The preceding years of drought plays directly into the ongoing hot-button issue of climate change, with the film drawing comparisons between government inaction and media perceptions, and a bushfire season that would wreak an extraordinary level of destruction upon the landscape – as well as posing questions about how we move forward as a nation to ensure this piece of history is never repeated.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for November:
November 1
- Midnight’s Children
- Journey Back To Christmas
- Once Upon A Holiday
- Mingle All The Way
- Angel of Christmas
- Christmas Getaway
- The Christmas Secret
- A Nutcracker Christmas
- Christmas Cookies
- A Joyous Christmas
- Christmas Next Door
- A Dream of Christmas
- Winter’s Dream
- Love You Like Christmas
- Christmas At Graceland
- Switched For Christmas
- Operation Christmas
- The Christmas Train
- Christmas In Evergreen
- Miss Christmas
- Christmas Homecoming
- Christas Connection
- Do, Re, & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus
November 2
- The Unholy
November 5
- Fever Pitch: Rise of the Premier League
- Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out
- Tampa Baes
- Pete the Cat
November 7
- Great White
November 11
- This Is Us
November 12
- Pharma Bro
- Most Dangerous Game
- Mayor Pete
- Always Jane
November 15
- Warrior
November 18
- The Truffle Hunters
November 19
- The Wheel of Time
- Everybody Loves Natti
November 23
- World To Come
November 24
- Hanna
November 26
- Burning
- Pixie
November 28
- Six Minutes To Midnight
November 30
- French Exit
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in November?
Far from the life he knew, living under a false name in the small town of Iron Lake, NY, he’s successfully tamped down his Dark Passenger for nearly 10 years. With a normal job and a Chief of Police girlfriend, it seems he’s got life under control – until his son shows up and turns his world upside down. Rattled, Dexter yields to his homicidal urges and soon finds himself on a collision course with a very dangerous local.
Paramount+’s full streaming list for November:
November 1
- The Astronauts
November 3
- The 4400 (2021)
November 4
- Stillwater
November 6
- The Harper House
November 9
- Dexter: New Blood – Episode 1 (TBC)
November 14
- Yellowjackets (TBC)
November 15
- Mayor of Kingstown
November 17
- Four Hours At The Capitol
November 19
- Isuzu UTE A-League – Round One
November 25
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
November 26
- Isuzu UTE A-League – Round Two
- South Park: Post COVID
