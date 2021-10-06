All the Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in October

October is shaping up to be one of the biggest months of the year for new video games. If you’re still finishing off September hits like Deathloop and Kena Bridge of Spirits, it’s time to get cracking because this month has a lot going on.

From remasters of classics and sequels in hit franchises to brand new indies, there are games for all types of players this month and your hardest task will be deciding which to play first.

To help you plan your month in gaming, we’ve compiled a list of all the major releases this month and where you can buy them.

Video Games Releasing in October 2021

FIFA 22

Release Date: October 1

Another year means another game of FIFA. FIFA 22 is the latest sports game from EA that puts you right in the heart of a football game (or soccer for us Aussies).

FIFA 22 introduces a brand new goalkeeper system, more advanced tactics and a new career mode that lets you take your team from newbies to global giants.

But it now: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox One | Xbox Series X | Switch | PC

Alan Wake Remastered

Release Date: October 5

Alan Wake has been a classic for over a decade now and is getting a second wind on next-gen thanks to this remastered edition.

In the game, you’ll play as Wake, an author who is on a desperate search for his missing wife. His grip on reality starts to slip as he discovers the pages of a horror novel he’s supposedly written but doesn’t remember.

The original game has been given a massive facelift in this new edition and is well worth visiting for both old and new fans.

Buy it now: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox | PC

Nintendo Switch OLED (console)

Release Date: October 8

OK, so this one isn’t a video game per se, but a new console is still a pretty big deal.

Nintendo’s new Switch OLED model brings a decent upgrade to the table with a fancy new OLED screen, expanded internal storage, upgraded audio and a new kickstand all included.

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED here.

Far Cry 6

Release Date: October 7

The next instalment in the Far Cry series turns the typical action shooter into more of an RPG, but it looks no less entertaining.

You take control of Dani Rojas, who joins a rebellion to take down Anton Callisto (played by Giancarlo Esposito), the oppressive ruler of a fictional Caribbean nation named Yara.

In typical Far Cry style, you’ll be armed with destructive weapons and can recruit deadly wild animals (including a sausage dog!) to your side to create absolute havoc for all who oppose you.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox | PC

Metroid Dread

Release Date: October 8

If you’re looking for something to play on the shiny new Switch OLED, go no further than Metroid Dread.

The fan-favourite Nintendo franchise places players in the shoes of bounty hunter Samus Aran once again as she tries to escape an alien planet. The game takes on the side-scroller style of the originals and takes place after the events of Metroid Fusion.

Pre-order it now: Switch

Back 4 Blood

Release Date: October 8

If you’re hankering to kill some zombies with friends then Back 4 Blood was made for you. The first person multiplayer shooter drops you and your teammates into a war against an army of parasite-ridden human hosts.

It’s basically the successor to Left 4 Dead, so if you liked that you’re sure to like Back 4 Blood as well.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox | PC

Jackbox Party Pack 8

Release Date: October 14

The Jackbox Party Pack was the game that saved a lot of people’s lockdowns. The party games are perfect for both in-person gatherings and for playing online with friends in different houses, states or countries.

Jackbox Party Pack 8 adds to the growing list of crazy party games and brings five new mini-games to the (online) table, including a new spin on fan-favourite Drawful.

Pre-order it here.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Release Date: October 15

Crysis was an absolute game-changer when it first launched on PC back in 2007. This remastered trilogy aims to recapture that feeling of mind-blowing graphics on current hardware. Whether that can be achieved is another question, but Crysis will damn well try.

Across all three games, you’ll be fighting invading alien threats through island paradises and deteriorating cities, with the special powers from your trusty nano suit helping to even the playing field.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | Xbox One

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Release Date: October 22

October is a big month for games, but it also marks the spooky season. If you’re keen on a game to bring the scares this Halloween then The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is right on time.

House of Ashes is a survival horror that follows five characters who are trapped under a Mesopotamian temple and must escape the terrifying monsters that have awoken to their presence.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox | PC

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Release Date: October 26

Marvel is absolutely everywhere these days and that includes video games. The latest heroes to take control are the ragtag team in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Players will only have control of Peter Quill, but will be able to issues commands to other members of the crew and develop relationships with other Marvel characters through interactive dialogue. As for the story? It’s the Guardians of the Galaxy, you know what to expect.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox | PC

That should be more than enough to keep you busy well beyond this month. Which new October video game are you most excited about?