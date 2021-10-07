Try Before You Buy: Get Your First Month Free on These NBN Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Does changing your NBN provider seem like too big a risk? While it can seem like a hassle, the grass may be greener, and if you swap right now there are a couple of NBN providers who’ll give you your first month free.

Better yet, these plans are all contract-free, so you can try a new provider without paying a single cent, and if you’re unhappy, you always go back to your previous plan or look somewhere else. Here’s the lowdown.

Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband has risen through the ranks to become one of the country’s most beloved telcos (which isn’t exactly a phrase you hear often). Not only does it get great customer feedback online, but it also won ISP of the Month in Roy Morgan’s customer satisfaction awards every month in 2020. Aussie may be on the pricier side when it comes to NBN plans, but you can currently try all of its plans at no cost.

Aussie Broadband is offering one month free on all its plans as fast as NBN 1000. If you’re lucky enough to be able to get an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, it’s also a great way to try these faster connection types to see if they suit your needs.

At present, NBN 250 plans are only available to those with FTTP or HFC premises. NBN 1000 plans are available to FTTP premises and about 90% of HFC premises.

Here are Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans eligible for the free month deal:

These plans are all contract-free, so you’re free to leave at the end of your first month if you’re not happy with your service.

Exetel

Exetel used to be Australia’s largest independent but was recently acquired by Superloop. The acquisition does however seem like good news for Exetel customers, with evening speeds having increased across the board and new faster speed tiers on offer. Better yet, you can try any Exetel NBN plan for free right now, with the exception of its NBN 12 plan. This includes its recently added NBN 250 plan and NBN 500 plan (an NBN 1000 plan with a lower speed cap).

Here are Exetel’s NBN plans eligible for the free month deal:

Once again, these plans are all contract-free.

Satisfaction guarantees

While Aussie Broadband and Exetel are currently the only two telcos with free-month offers, Telstra, Vodafone, and Tangerine all have satisfaction guarantees.

In Telstra and Vodafone’s case, there’s a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, where you can get a full refund of plan and hardware fees if you’re not happy during your first month.

Tangerine has a slightly shorter period, offering a two-week satisfaction guarantee. Tangerine will refund your plan fees if you’re not happy in your first fortnight, but won’t refund any hardware purchases. Modems bought through Tangerine are unlocked however and will work with other providers.

Here are how NBN 50 plans from Telstra, Vodafone, and Tangerine compare:

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.