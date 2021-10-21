All the Ways to Support McHappy Day, Including Buying a Pair of Novelty McDonald’s Socks

McHappy Day is rounding the corner for another year, and Macca’s has announced there is a fun new way to support the cause in the lead up to the big day (November 13, 2021). In an effort to celebrate 30 years of McHappy Day, McDonald’s Australia has introduced a new line of Silly Socks featuring McDonaldland characters, Ronald McDonald, Grimace and Hamburglar.

Seeing as statement and novelty socks are such a *thing* universally, it’s not surprising to see that this promotion from McDonald’s has already been met with a wave of online attention.

Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director, McDonald’s Australia, gave a statement on the drop, sharing that:

“Silly Socks have been a part of our McHappy Day fundraising program for many years and are well-loved among the Aussie community. “This year’s designs feature iconic Macca’s characters Ronald McDonald, Grimace and Hamburglar, to mark 30 years of McHappy Day in Australia. “Our Silly Socks look good, feel good and do good, with all profits going towards helping seriously ill children and their families. “We are calling on Aussies to purchase a pair of socks and show their support for Ronald McDonald House Charities this McHappy Day.”

Barbara Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia, added that “McHappy Day is crucial to enabling us to continue to help seriously ill and injured children and their families across Australia.

“Funds raised by McDonald’s and its customers through the purchase of Silly Socks supports Programs such as Ronald McDonald Houses, Family Rooms, Family Retreats and our National Learning Program, which make a real impact in the lives of families and children in their time of need.”

Over the past 30-year period, McHappy Day has successfully raised over $56 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) – organisations that are dedicated to the support of sick young people and children, as well as their families.

How to get the new McDonalds Socks

If you’re keen to get your hands, or feet, on the new line of McDonald’s Silly Socks, you can find them in Macca’s restaurants nationwide for $5. When you purchase a set, 100% of profits from these purchases go to RMHC.

How else can I support the cause?

There are a few other ways you can support McHappy Day in Australia this year. Check out the full list from Macca’s below.

Picking up a pair of $5 Silly Socks or Helping Hands for $2, $10 or $50 from McDonald’s or via McDelivery.

Buying a Big Mac on Saturday, 13 November, from McDonald’s or via McDelivery, with $2 from every Big Mac sold going directly to RMHC.

Making a donation online by visiting www.rmhc.org.au/give

Guess the only question that remains is, which pair of McDonald’s socks are you going to be taking home with you?