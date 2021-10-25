Do Knot Sleep on These up to 60% off Massager Deals

There’s nothing better than receiving a relaxing massage to really pummel out all your stress and tension after a long day. If you’ve got a body ache, there’s most likely a massager device that can help you take care of it, regardless of where it is.

There are massagers specifically designed to ease the stress tension in your neck, along with ones that will help work on the poor circulation in your legs or constant hand cramps. Depending on your circumstances, these devices may not fully cure your muscle pains, but they can definitely help to bring you some form of relief.

One of the big massage trends of late has been the notorious massage gun. While Theragun has established itself as one of the big brands when it comes to massage guns, the considerable price tag attached to its products, which range from $349 to $899, can be a bit hard to validate. Being able to work out your stress knots and muscle tension shouldn’t be limited by your budget.

Thankfully, there are more cost-efficient options for massagers out there. Here are the top-rated (and currently discounted) massagers to get your hands on, including deals from RENPHO and B & G.

Just a heads up, some of these discounts are applied at checkout once the ‘apply coupon’ has been ticked.

This hand massager is designed to rhythmically apply pressure to the whole hand to simultaneously relieve all areas of stress or tension. There are six different massage modes and intensities to choose from, and is designed to target acupuncture points across the wrist, palm and fingers.

The hand palm massager applies gentle thermal-heat therapy to the palm, stimulating blood flow to reduce soreness and coldness in hand.

Blast away muscle tension, stiffness and knots with this deep-tissue massage gun. Using sophisticated technology, the RENPHO massage gun uses powerful percussion to relieve your aching body. With six different heads to suit every need, you can cater to everything from large muscle groups and joint soreness to soft tissue and trigger points. It only takes 2-3 hours to achieve full charge and can easily be packed away when travelling.

With up to 3300 percussions per minute, the DARKIRON massage gun can help the user relieve muscle stiffness and soreness, increase blood pressure, improve the overall health of the body’s soft tissues. The massager is equipped with six different shaped massage heads to help the user to relax different body parts. The user can change the massage gun’s speed as needed—400 to 3300 percussions per minute.

PX3 massage gun helps to rejuvenate sore muscles and aching joints. Its powerful motor delivers highly penetrative vibration, delivering waves of relief and relaxation throughout your joints and muscles, which greatly reduce your recovery time after a good workout. It comes with six different massage heads and 11 levels of speed, so you can find a rhythm to suit your needs.

Using intelligent air pressure, this massager is essentially reflexology for the acupressure points on your hand. By stimulating the reflex zones, the device helps to relieve hand strain and pressure, which can aid in blood circulation and reduce soreness and tension. As far as massagers go, this one is pretty damn sophisticated.

Enjoy soothing heat therapy and three varied intensity levels while this device warms and relaxes your neck, shoulders and back. Fitted with eight deep-kneading nodes and a bi-directional massager, it’s ideal for the elderly, office workers, gym recovery and stress relief.

Reduce eye strain with the Renpho Eye Massage. It uses a range of kneading, trigger point therapy, oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging to help release tension and relax your muscles. Built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature between 40℃-42℃ to soothe eye strain, puffiness, dry eyes, sinus pressure and headaches.

Living in the digital age, eye strain is something we’re probably all familiar with. Targeting the ocular and temple areas, this massage stimulates pressure points which work to relax you and improve the quality of your sleep (if you use it before bed). It’s also super lightweight and easily recharged, so it’s great on the go.

This device looks a little intense, but it’s an amazing way to target all areas of your legs and feet at once (especially if you’re prone to stiffness and sore muscles). Once you’ve strapped it on, choose from a calf, thigh and sole treatment that’ll work to improve circulation and relax the entire body. It’s the massager to end all massagers.

Well-built with an ergonomic grip, this mini-massage gun delivers the exact depth and speed of muscle treatment your body needs to relieve muscle tension, soreness and pain, as well as accelerate muscle activation and repair. With an easy-grip base and five adjustable heads, and four speeds levels to target specific muscle groups and apply the right amount of pressure to relieve your muscle pain.

