How to Make Luke Nguyen’s Fancy Angus Beef and Brisket Pho

Pho is one of those dishes that can be a little daunting to people who have never attempted it before. It’s a recipe that asks for a lot of time and ingredients, and it’s easy to be dissuaded by all that.

But if you have a good recipe to follow, friends, there is really no limit to what you can produce in the kitchen. Executive Chef of The Star Sydney’s Fat Noodle, Luke Nguyen, has done our Lifehacker Australia readers a solid here and shared a pretty damn impressive recipe for a beef pho that you’ll want everyone you’ve ever met to taste.

Check it out below.

Luke Nguyen’s Angus Beef Sirloin & Brisket Fat Pho recipe

What you’ll need:

1kg (4 lb 8 oz) oxtail (ask your butcher to chop it into 3cm pieces)

1kg beef bones

4 tablespoons salt

1 unpeeled garlic bulb

4 large unpeeled onions

150g unpeeled ginger

2kg beef brisket

185ml (3/4 cup) fish sauce

80g rock sugar

1.6kg fresh rice noodles (you will need about 200 g per person)

400g trimmed sirloin, thinly sliced

4 spring onions (scallions), sliced

Freshly ground black pepper

Coriander (cilantro) sprigs

1 cup of bean sprouts

1 bunch Asian basil

2 bird’s eye chillies, sliced

1 lime, cut into wedges

For the spice pouch

½ tablespoon coriander seeds

½ tablespoon Sichuan pepper

½ tablespoon cumin

½ tablespoon fennel seeds

8 whole cloves

5 whole star anise

2 cassia bark or cinnamon, about 10 cm (4 inch) in length

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

40 cm (16 inch) square piece muslin cloth

Directions:

In a large pot, submerge the oxtail in cold water, add 3 tablespoons of the salt and soak for 1 hour, then drain. To make the spice pouch, dry roast each ingredient separately in a frying pan over medium heat until fragrant. Cool, then coarsely grind using a mortar and pestle or small spice grinder. Add the ground spices to the muslin square and tie up tightly in a knot. Set aside. Heat a barbecue grill or chargrill pan over medium-high heat and grill the unpeeled garlic, onions and ginger evenly for 15 minutes in total until all sides are blackened. Now peel the blackened skins and discard them, and then roughly chop. By doing this, the garlic, onion and ginger becomes sweet and fragrant, releasing more flavour into the stock. Put the oxtail, beef bones, brisket and 6 litres of cold water in a stockpot and bring to the boil. While the stock is boiling, constantly skim any impurities off the surface for 15 minutes (this will ensure a clean, clear broth), then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Add the fish sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon of salt, rock sugar, garlic, onions and ginger. Cover and simmer for 2 hours. Remove the beef brisket, cover, allow to cool, then refrigerate. Simmer the broth for a further 4 hours, then add the spice pouch and simmer for another 2 hours. Meanwhile, slice the beef brisket into thin pieces. Blanch each portion of noodles in boiling water for 20 seconds. Drain, then transfer to a serving bowl. Place three or four slices of brisket on top of the noodles, followed by three or four pieces of raw sirloin. Pour over the hot stock to cover the noodles and beef. Garnish with one tablespoon of spring onion, a pinch of black pepper and a coriander sprig to each bowl. At the table, add chilli, bean sprouts, basil and a squeeze of lime.

If you decide to give this fancy pants recipe for beef pho a try, let us know how you find it! We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.