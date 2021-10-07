How to Create a Low-Budget Halloween That Doesn’t Hurt the Environment

Halloween is here again! Like many of you, I’m looking forward to celebrating the spooky season in a fun yet environmentally friendly and budget-conscious way. If you’re feeling the same, look no further than these helpful and fun ideas that’ll get you in the scare-tackular mood this Halloween!

Here are our top tips for how to prep a fabulous Halloween set-up, without harming the environment – or your bank account.

Make your own decorations

The best part of the holiday season is getting to decorate your usual space into something that perfectly incapsulates the mood of the season. If you’re feeling eco-conscious and strapped for cash, consider making your own decorations using items from around the house.

Often an easy choice, you can utilise a range of items, from old sheets or clothes to reusable bottles and cans to create some extra scary ghosts or goblins for the front yard. You can even take those old holiday decorations and recycle them with a spooky make-over! Better yet, you can utilise natural items such as pinecones and other discarded foliage to create more natural Halloween decorations.

Here’s a TikTok video that’ll guide you on how to make a spooky-looking pumpkin using crayons and some heat.

And here’s another that shows you how to use toilet paper rolls to make spooky floating candles. Genius!

Create your own Halloween costume

On oldie but a goodie, the DIY costumes are the simplest way to have a great Halloween without breaking the bank or adding another unnecessary outfit to your wardrobe.

You can utilise a plethora of items from around the house to throw together a costume you’ll love. From old fabric and clothing to recyclables, don’t be afraid to be creative when putting together a DIY costume. The more creative the better!

Here’s a quick TikTok guide that may help get some ideas flowing.

Scary movie marathon

This goes without saying, scary movies are an annual tradition during All Hallow’s Eve. This is one of the most inexpensive activities you can partake in, and is sure to delight anyone who’s having a Halloween at home.

From Scream to Hocus Pocus, you can find a range of fun Halloween flicks on streaming services. We’ve even compiled a list of some of the spooky titles available on Netflix this month.

Eco-friendly Halloween treat ideas

Sweets are a cornerstone of Halloween! Yet, this element is one of the harshest on the environment and the wallet.

If you’ve got a bit of a sweet tooth or a gang of hungry trick-or-treaters at your door, it’s time to take a more manageable approach to your confectionery needs. There are many ways you can go about this, from choosing organic, non-GMO options, to lollies that have less plastic packaging.

However, an easy tip that’ll also make for a fun Halloween-based activity is to make the treats yourself — just let your neighbours know if you are handing them out to trick-or-treaters. If you’ve also been bitten by the decorating bug, you’ll be sure to give your creations that extra bit of sparkle.

Organic pumpkins

Probably my most adored Halloween tradition, carving pumpkins is a whole lot of fun and really adds that extra sparkle to every decoration. However, if you’re gonna carve a pumpkin this season, try and pick up an organic one. They have a much smaller carbon footprint, and you can even use the leftovers to bake some delicious pumpkin-based recipes.

This Halloween, it’s better to to avoid these cursed games and engage in fun, sustainable activities to make sure the holiday season is one to remember.

Got some suggestions of your own? Pop them in the comments below.

This article on sustainable Halloween ideas has been updated since its original publish date.