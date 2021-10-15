Turn Your Home Office Into a Gaming Room With IKEA’s New Range

If the pandemic has cultivated a rise in two things it’s working from home and gaming. Now wouldn’t it be great if you could combine those two things and create a great home office that’s also equipped for gaming? That’s what IKEA is banking on with its new furniture range.

IKEA has partnered with Republic of Gamers (ROG) to develop a new gaming range of home furniture and accessories. The lineup has already launched in some overseas markets and is now officially live in Australia as of October.

If you’re thinking this is the perfect time to upgrade your desk for gaming or to create a new space for gaming entirely, IKEA has you covered. It won’t get you a next-gen console or computer, but it can get you a sick place to house it.

What’s included in IKEA’s new gaming furniture range?

The gaming range includes over 30 products, with everything from chairs, desks and accessories to hold your accessories.

The line-up is aimed primarily at PC gamers, but if you prefer playing your console at a desk with a monitor instead of the couch, this will work for you, too.

UPPSPEL is the main product group designed by IKEA and ROG, but items in the LÅNESPELARE, MATCHSPEL, GRUPPSPEL, UTESPELARE and HUVUDSPELARE families are also included in the range.

Any good gaming setup starts with a good desk, and IKEA has a bunch of options. Here’s a look at one of the new height-adjustable UPPSPEL gaming desks.

A good gaming chair can really change your whole experience, but they’re often mighty expensive. IKEA offers a more affordable option with the MATCHSPEL chair that has adjustable armrests and built-in lumbar support.

There are also GRUPPSEL, UTELSPELARE and HUVUDSPELARE designs in the gaming chair range that come in different styles and colours.

You also might not need a whole new gaming chair and desk, in which case there’s still a bunch of accessories that can help to revolutionise your space.

IKEA has come out with a neck pillow and cushion blanket to keep you comfy all day while you game. There’s also a ring light and phone holder which is sure to help anyone who enjoys streaming.

Add to that a range of cabinets and pegboards to keep your gaming accessories in order. Take a look at a few below.

Here’s a full list of all the items included in IKEA’s new gaming range.

UPPSPEL Gaming desk (small/large) – $669 – $719

UPPSPEL Glass door cabinet – $99 – $164

UPPSPEL 4-piece pegboard accessories set – $15

UPPSPEL CPU stand with castors – $25

UPPSPEL Drawer unit on castors – $149

UPPSPEL Pegboard – $35 – $50

UTESPELARE Gaming desk (white/black) – $179

UTELSPELARE Gaming chair (black/grey) – $149

GRUPPSPEL Gaming chair (white/red/black) – TBC

HUVUDSPELARE Gaming chair – $79

MATCHSPEL Gaming chair (white/black) – $249

LANESPELARE Accessories stand – $34

LANESPELARE Headset stand – $15

LANESPELARE Ring light with phone holder – $49

LANESPELARE Mouse bungee – $15

LANESPELARE Neck pillow – $12

LANESPELARE Multi-functional cushion/blanket – $35

LANESPELARE Mug with lid and straw and mug holder – $25

LANESPELARE Mug holder – $15

LANESPELARE Gaming mouse pad (small/large) – $15 – $25

There are also some gaming desk and chair combos you can find here.

As for how you should style your fancy new gaming space? IKEA has a couple of lifestyle ideas from which you can draw.

As always, IKEA’s lifestyle images set the bar high, but you can pick and choose anything from this new range to help upgrade your gaming space without breaking the bank (save that money for the hardware).

If you’re looking to restyle some of the other areas in your house, here are our guides to redoing your living room, kitchen and bedroom.