How to Temporarily Pause Your Instagram Without Deleting It (and Why You Should)

With more than one billion active users as of 2018, you’re probably on Instagram. At the same time, most of us have heard of social media’s negative effects on our mental health — we just go on Instagram to check our notifications and feed our addictions despite it. You might’ve had enough though and want to try taking a break from your Instagram, so here’s how to do it without losing any of your memories, and how you can reactivate it when you’re ready to come back.

Why you might want to pause your Instagram account

Some people experience worsened anxiety or depression as a result of spending too much time on the app. It can be especially rough on younger people (although some of that recent data is more complicated than you think).

While not every Instagram user struggles with significant mental health consequences, social media platforms are designed to keep our attention — and you might just want some of that time and attention back, or to try connecting with your friends in more direct and meaningful ways. If you can’t remember your life before Instagram, it’s worth taking a break if only to recall if you like that version of your life better.

How to temporarily pause your Instagram account

Disabling your account means that your photos, comments, likes, and profile will be hidden until you log back in to reactivate it. It’s not the same completely deleting your account. And you can only disable your profile from a laptop or desktop computer; for now, you can’t disable your account from your smartphone app.

To temporarily disable your account, log into your account on Instagram.com, click your profile in the upper-right corner, and select Profile > Edit Profile.

Image: Shannon Flynn

Scroll down and select Temporarily Disable My Account in the lower-right corner, and select a reason for disabling your account from the dropdown menu.

Image: Shannon Flynn

Reenter your password, then click Temporarily Disable Account.

Once you’ve completed those steps, you’re all set. Your account will no longer be accessible, and you can log back in to reactivate your account after your break.

You don’t need to justify taking a break from social media, and Instagram is no exception. After you try it though, you might find out that you like focusing on your real life without all the scrolling.