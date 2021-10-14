How To Make the Most Of Your Dine and Discover Vouchers

The NSW government attempted to get a little more money flowing through the state this year by giving residents $100 worth of Dine and Discover vouchers to spend.

Originally, the promotion was set to close on June 30, 2021, but as a result of *gestures at everything* that has changed a few times over now.

The most recent update in this space is that NSW locals will be receiving two additional $25 Dine and Discover vouchers to play with (6 vouchers at $150 in value, total), and all existing vouchers are now valid until June 2022.

Treasurer Matt Kean shared in a statement on the update that:

“We experienced the success of the Dine & Discover program when we reopened last time, which is why we are doubling down efforts with an additional two $25 vouchers – one for Dine and one for Discover venues,” Mr Kean said. “We are backing our businesses and helping hip pockets by expanding the program, in addition to extending existing vouchers until the end of June 2022.”

NSW residents aged 18 and over can apply for Dine and Discover vouchers here. These vouchers are split into two categories: dining; valid for restaurants cafés, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs, and entertainment and recreation; including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues.

When and where can I use my Dine and Discover vouchers

These vouchers are available to be used in a long list of venues. The conditions, as listed on the NSW government website are that the vouchers:

can be used 7 days a week, including public holidays

can be used at participating NSW businesses that are registered as COVID Safe

The additional 2 vouchers are expected to be available in December

Existing customers will not need to reapply to receive the additional vouchers

There is a registry that lists every participating business online here – but you’ll likely notice that a bunch of venues will have Dine and Discover posters displayed in their windows, too.

If you’re wondering how to find your vouchers, Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello explained they will be delivered via the ServiceNSW app.

“You’ll find them in your ServiceNSW app in time for Summer or you can contact ServiceNSW and they can send them to you,” Mr Dominello said. “To date, almost 4.8 million people have taken advantage of the voucher program since its launch in March, giving businesses a $430 million boost.”

Some of the foodie venues included in the Dine and Discover promo the first time around included:

Experience vouchers initially included:

According to the NSW government, “participating businesses do not need to reapply” for the program.

From cinemas to local cafes, you’re certainly not short on choice here. So start enjoying your newly-earned (vaccinated) freedoms with this little freebie, NSW.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.