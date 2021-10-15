Level Up Your Life

5 Gin Cocktails That Feel Like Spring

Published 2 hours ago: October 15, 2021 at 5:54 pm -
Image supplied: Bombay

I don’t know about you, but as soon as the weather warms up even a little, my mind starts going to gin. It’s one of those spirits that lends itself particularly well to fresh and floral flavours and so, to me, spring is the perfect time to play with gin-based cocktail recipes.

If you too are a gin fan looking for some fun cocktail recipes to try out, you’re in luck because the teams at Bombay Sapphire and Citadelle Gin have gone ahead and shared a selection of cocktails, perfect for the spring and summer months.

Anyway, if this weekend sees you keen to reach for a gin-based cocktail, here are a few recipes to keep in mind.

5 gin recipes perfect for spring

Bombay Bramble and Tonic recipe

Image supplied. Bramble Gin & Tonic recipe

What you’ll need:

  • 50ml Bombay Bramble
  • 100ml premium tonic water
  • Lemon wedge

Directions:

  1. Build over ice in a white wine glass
  2. Garnish with a lemon wedge; squeeze and dropped in

Bombay Bramble recipe

Image supplied. Gin cocktail recipe.

What you’ll need:

  • 50ml Bombay Bramble
  • 25ml freshly pressed lemon juice
  • 12.5ml sugar syrup
  • Lemon wedge & blackberry

Directions:

  1. Build over ice in a rocks glass
  2. Garnish with a blackberry and lemon wedge; squeezed and dropped in

Bombay Bramble Spritz

Image supplied: Gin cocktail recipes

What you’ll need:

  • 30ml Bombay Bramble
  • 10ml St Germain
  • 20ml fresh lemon juice
  • 70ml premium grapefruit soda
  • 10ml honey water
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Fresh mint

Directions:

  1. Build over ice in a white wine glass
  2. Garnish with a mint sprig and grapefruit wedge; squeezed and dropped in

Citadelle French 75

Image supplied. Citadelle Gin cocktail recipe

What you’ll need:

  • 30mL simple syrup
  • 30-40mL Citadelle Gin
  • Champagne
  • 30mL lemon juice, freshly squeezed

Directions:

  1. Using a Champagne flute, pour 30mL of simple syrup, 30mL of lemon juice and a shot of Citadelle Gin into a glass.
  2. Top it off with the Champagne, and you’re good to go.

Hot tip: To make the simple syrup – which is a saturated solution of sugar and water – place equal parts (one cup each) in a pot. Taking about five minutes, bring the mixture to a boil on the stove stirring until sugar has dissolved. Remove, allow to cool and place in a sealed bottle.

Citadelle Signature Tasting Ritual

Image supplied. Citadelle Gin cocktail recipe

50/50 Martini and Oysters

What you’ll need:

  • Pour 4.5 cl of Citadelle Gin
  • Add 4.5 cl of Mancino Secco Vermouth
  • Mix with ice cubes
  • Shake briefly to dilute
  • Lemon to serve
  • Oysters

Directions:

  1. Swallow your oyster. Save the shell and pour in the 50/50 Citadelle Martini, then lightly squeeze a lemon on your cocktail to add some acidic flavours.
  2. Drink as a shot. Cheers!

If you’d like more gin cocktail recipes to experiment with, check out our list of Negroni recipes here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date. 

