5 Gin Cocktails That Feel Like Spring

I don’t know about you, but as soon as the weather warms up even a little, my mind starts going to gin. It’s one of those spirits that lends itself particularly well to fresh and floral flavours and so, to me, spring is the perfect time to play with gin-based cocktail recipes.

If you too are a gin fan looking for some fun cocktail recipes to try out, you’re in luck because the teams at Bombay Sapphire and Citadelle Gin have gone ahead and shared a selection of cocktails, perfect for the spring and summer months.

Anyway, if this weekend sees you keen to reach for a gin-based cocktail, here are a few recipes to keep in mind.

5 gin recipes perfect for spring

Bombay Bramble and Tonic recipe

What you’ll need:

50ml Bombay Bramble

100ml premium tonic water

Lemon wedge

Directions:

Build over ice in a white wine glass Garnish with a lemon wedge; squeeze and dropped in

Bombay Bramble recipe

What you’ll need:

50ml Bombay Bramble

25ml freshly pressed lemon juice

12.5ml sugar syrup

Lemon wedge & blackberry

Directions:

Build over ice in a rocks glass Garnish with a blackberry and lemon wedge; squeezed and dropped in

Bombay Bramble Spritz

What you’ll need:

30ml Bombay Bramble

10ml St Germain

20ml fresh lemon juice

70ml premium grapefruit soda

10ml honey water

Pinch of sea salt

Fresh mint

Directions:

Build over ice in a white wine glass Garnish with a mint sprig and grapefruit wedge; squeezed and dropped in

Citadelle French 75

What you’ll need:

30mL simple syrup

30-40mL Citadelle Gin

Champagne

30mL lemon juice, freshly squeezed

Directions:

Using a Champagne flute, pour 30mL of simple syrup, 30mL of lemon juice and a shot of Citadelle Gin into a glass. Top it off with the Champagne, and you’re good to go.

Hot tip: To make the simple syrup – which is a saturated solution of sugar and water – place equal parts (one cup each) in a pot. Taking about five minutes, bring the mixture to a boil on the stove stirring until sugar has dissolved. Remove, allow to cool and place in a sealed bottle.

Citadelle Signature Tasting Ritual

50/50 Martini and Oysters

What you’ll need:

Pour 4.5 cl of Citadelle Gin

Add 4.5 cl of Mancino Secco Vermouth

Mix with ice cubes

Shake briefly to dilute

Lemon to serve

Oysters

Directions:

Swallow your oyster. Save the shell and pour in the 50/50 Citadelle Martini, then lightly squeeze a lemon on your cocktail to add some acidic flavours. Drink as a shot. Cheers!

If you’d like more gin cocktail recipes to experiment with, check out our list of Negroni recipes here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.