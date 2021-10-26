Avoid Stinking Up Your Fridge With These Food Storage Options

If I’m being honest, there are very few things in this world that are more satisfying than well-organised food storage. Whether you’re into meal prep, organising your cupboards or saving your food sans foil, there’s a range of food containers to suit your needs.

There are a few things to consider when you’re shopping for food containers — the food you’re trying to preserve, if and how it needs to be reheated and how much storage space you have in your kitchen. While they can feel like a bit of an investment, especially if you’re buying sets or glassware containers, it’s a worthy investment that can make such a huge difference. Ahead, we unpack all the different food storages options so you can find the right fit.

Food Containers for Leftovers

When it comes to food storage containers there’s a variety of options and sizes to suit your cooking, prepping and storage needs. You can buy glassware containers that are super simple to reheat, condiment containers for your dressings and sauces to avoid soggy salads and Bento box-style containers.

Food Bags

If you’re someone who prefers to make your salads and meals fresh, food bags are a great way to take all your salad elements into the office and store them fresh in the fridge until you’re ready to chop it up. They take up limited space, travel easily and keep your food fresher for longer.

Meal Prep/ Bento Box Food Containers

Somehow, meal prep containers make meal prepping that much more bearable. It’s satisfying to see all your hard work laid out and organised in front of you after you’ve slaved over the stove on a perfectly good Sunday.

Food Savers

If you’re keen to get the most out of your $5 avocado, you should absolutely invest in a food saver. You can even find food savers that are specifically designed for perishable goods like avos, onions, tomatoes and watermelon. They keep your foods fresh and give them a longer shelf life.