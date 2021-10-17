Earn $US60 ($81) Per Hour Playing Video Games

Are you someone who enjoys playing video games, trying out the latest and greatest gaming tech, and writing? If so, you may be interested in a job that involves all three activities, can be done from anywhere in the world, and pays $US60 ($81)/hour.

Also, it’s part-time (roughly 12 hours a week), so even if you already have a job, you could feasibly do this one too. Read on to find out more about the position, the work involved, and how to apply.

What the job entails

The EpicWinApp is currently looking to fill the role of gaming tech tester. This position involves testing out PC gaming products and then writing detailed reviews for each item. That means that they would be critiquing each piece of tech or accessory’s functionality, performance, value for money, and effectiveness while gaming.

The successful applicant would work approximately 12 hours a week (though that could change depending on game release dates) and earn $US60 ($81)/hour for both playing the games, and then writing the reviews. They’ll also get an additional allowance (of approximately $US50 ($67) a month) to spend on new games as they come out, and get to keep any products they tested.

How to apply for the job

In order to be considered for the role, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Being at least 22 years of age

Have some tech/gadget knowledge

Have strong written English skills (but can be based anywhere in the world)

Have a solid internet connection to upload your reviews

To apply, fill out this Google form (scroll to the bottom of the page to find it). The application questions include:

Do you have any injuries or medical conditions that would affect you during testing?

What skills do you have that would make you suitable for this role?

What are the reasons you’d like this position?

Applications must be submitted by November 1, 2021.