Dune 2 Has Been Greenlit, Here’s What We Know So Far

Australia is yet to see the new blockbuster sci-fi Dune, but we can take heart that any cliff-hangers in the film will be resolved because Dune 2 is a go.

Without spoiling anything for fellow Aussies, here’s what we know about the second Dune film.

Dune 2 has been confirmed

Director Denis Villeneuve always said his vision for Dune would take place over two parts. Until today it was uncertain whether audiences would actually see that second half on screen.

Box office takings have been shaky, to say the least, during the pandemic, which has caused studios to err on the side of caution. Seeing as Dune was also released simultaneously on streaming in the U.S., it put the film’s box office profits in question.

But it seems after a successful debut, Warner Bros. and Legendary were happy to greenlight a Dune sequel.

This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

What will the second part be about?

Without spoiling anything (although the book has been out for over 50 years), there are a few indicators of where Dune: Part Two will go.

Dune will pick up the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel. Once we’ve all (legally) seen the first movie and know where that ends up, we should have a better idea of what story is left to cover.

Denis Villeneuve has been hard at work writing the second movie since August, so hopefully that will fast-track the second Dune movie to our screens.

When will Dune 2 be released?

Dune is currently scheduled for release on October 20, 2023. Clear your calendars.

One point of difference this time around is that Warner Bros. has said Dune 2 will only be given a theatrical window. That means no HBO Max or simultaneous streaming debut, which is what Villeneuve originally intended.

When can Australians see the first Dune?

Australia is in a unique position as one of the only international markets to have delayed Dune‘s release.

Due to the closure of cinemas in Victoria and New South Wales, local distributors pushed back a number of film releases in Australia, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage and No Time To Die.

Dune was also impacted by this, which is why we have to wait until December 2 to see the film in theatres.

At least we know it will be worth it when Dune finally hits the big screen down under.