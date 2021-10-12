Download Your iPhone’s Latest Security Update ASAP

When you know there aren’t many new features to be found, ignoring software update notifications in favour of doing literally anything else can be all too easy. We’re here to implore you to update this latest one, however, since Apple’s latest software is essential to your iPhone and iPad’s security.

Apple released iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 to compatible iPhones and iPads Monday, Oct. 11. At first, the update appeared to be a minor facelift for the device. After all, no major update has the “0.2″ add-on; such a small number implies that the update itself is there to fix small bugs that users may or may not have come across since the last update.

However, Apple later confirmed that this new update was much more significant than its name would lead you to believe. While there aren’t any new emoji to be found, nor do we see SharePlay finally makes its delayed iOS 15 debut, 15.0.2 delivers a critical security patch for iPhones and iPads.

iOS and iPadOS 15.0.1 allows someone to break your device’s security

Apple claims that it was made aware of a zero-day exploit on iOS and iPadOS that could allow bad actors to use an app to run arbitrary code with kernel privileges. In summary, that would allow someone to access parts of your iPhone and iPad that normally nobody should have access to, potentially exposing your device to malicious activity. Apple says that it’s possible this security flaw has been exploited already, which makes installing the patch on your device all the more urgent.

Which iPhones and iPad are compatible with 15.0.2?

All iPhones and iPads that are compatible with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 can update to 15.0.2. That includes iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). If your device is too old to run iOS 15, however, keep checking your software updates; if Apple discovers this security vulnerability affects iOS 12 devices as well, it will issue a special patch.

Interestingly, it doesn’t appear that Apple has issued a patch for iOS 14.8. The company allows iPhones and iPads to stay on the last version of iOS 14, while still having access to any security patches that come down the line. Since devices running iOS 14.8 haven’t received this patch, it would stand to reason that the flaw only affects devices running 15.0 or 15.0.1. However, if you’re running iOS 14.8, please keep an eye out for any security patches should Apple release one.

How to install iOS and iPadOS 15.0.2 on your iPhone or iPad

Apple makes updating your iPhone or iPad to the latest software version pretty simple: Just open your Settings app, then head to General > Software Update. From here, allow iOS or iPadOS to check for the latest update; once 15.0.2 appears, just follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the update to your device.