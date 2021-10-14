Get A Real Taste Of Australia With These Connoisseur and Koko Black Ice Creams

Did you know there’s a World Dessert Day? No? Well, it’s a thing, and October 14 is the day. To celebrate, the folks at Connoisseur Gourmet Ice Cream have partnered with Koko Black chocolate to create some fancy pants desserts.

Now, these bad boys are coated in 54% dark chocolate, so we’re not messing about. It’s also the first time that Koko Black’s artisan chocolate has been used in an ice cream range.

You’ve got two flavours to choose from in the Connoisseur and Koko Black ice creams:

Classic Vanilla with Koko Black Premium Crafted Chocolate — the classic vanilla ice cream you expect from Connoisseur, coated in Koko Black’s 54% dark chocolate.

Honeycomb with Koko Black Premium Crafted Chocolate — honeycomb ice cream (you can’t go wrong with that) coated in Koko Black’s iconic Tasmanian Leatherwood Honeycomb pieces in 54% dark chocolate.

In what sounds like a dream job, Connoisseur’s team of culinary creators worked with Koko Black’s head chocolatier, Remco Brigou, to create these new ice creams and make sure the flavour balance was bang-on.

The goal was to showcase Australia’s finest ingredients and come up with flavours that would melt any Aussie’s heart.

Koko Black has built quite a cult following after opening in Melbourne’s Royal Arcade back in 2003. There are now 15 stores across Australia, packed with treats like Magic Marbles, Australian native pralines and home-grown honey.

It’s been a big week for ice cream lovers — rival Magnum (can we have an ice-cream war?) launched its Destinations range, with flavours in honour of Las Vegas, Amsterdam, New York and Tahiti.

So now you can just take your tastebuds on a tour across Australia and around the world.

The Connoisseur and Koko Black Collection is available from convenience stores and supermarkets right bloody now. A pack of four is available for $8.40, or individually for $4.40.