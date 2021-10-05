Chia Pudding Recipe: Whip Up a Healthy Breakfast in Seconds

If you’re anything like me, you probably find you never have time to make a ‘proper’ breakfast. Morning meals are usually thrown together in a matter of minutes, with little time for experimentation with new flavours or recipes. I’m here to remind you that there is a breakfast recipe you can turn to that only requires a couple of ingredients, a tiny bit of forethought and a few spare seconds – enter the chia pudding.

This dish is a popular one because it tastes like a dessert, it’s easy as hell to make and it’s pretty healthy for you as well (it’s super high in fibre), depending on what kind of toppings you add to it.

For those who have never made chia pudding before, there are endless takes on how to whip one up at home yourself. All you really need is chia seeds, your milk variety of choice and some topping options.

Here is a particularly popular take from, you guessed it, TikTok, which will get you a sweet, berry-loaded chia pudding breakfast in no time.

READ MORE These Apple Pie Baked Oats Will Give You Dessert For Breakfast

Chia pudding recipe

This chia pudding recipe comes from TikTok creator @kizedwards_ and has been liked by over 783.1K people at the time of publishing. Safe to say it’s been pretty widely enjoyed.

What you’ll need:

2 tbsp chia seeds

3/4 cup milk of choice

Greek yoghurt

Mixed berries

Maple syrup

Directions:

Add the chia seeds and milk into a bowl, and mix together Cover the mixture and leave in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight Pour the pudding into a serving bowl or glass and top with yoghurt, berries and a drizzle of maple syrup Enjoy

Check out the full video for yourself here:

If you’re more of a chocolate fan, you can add cocoa powder to your chia pudding like @edenvonweiss here, or if you’re after banana take on the breakfast, @myhealthydish has a banana chia seed pudding recipe for you here. Happy breakfasting!