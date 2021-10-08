You Can Grab Free Drinks At BWS Right Now, Here’s How

This article is sponsored by BWS.

It’s Hot Vax Summer and we are all absolutely itching to get the hell out of lockdown and back out socialising with the friends we haven’t seen for months. Nothing says summer like beach, picnics and beer, but frankly, with all the plans I’m making, my wallet could do with a few free drinks before it’s totally empty.

Enter BWS, which has heard the call and want to help you with a free drink (or six) on the house.

From October 8 until stocks run out, when you buy two six-packs of XXXX DRY or James Squire Zero (which happens to be alcohol-free and perfect for any designated drivers in your group) you’ll snag the second one for free.

Just head to the BWS website, create a new account then add two of your chosen six-pack to cart — the second will automatically be discounted. You can still choose to pick it up if you’d prefer, otherwise just get it delivered to your door. Obviously, other T&Cs apply, which you can read here.

If you think you have all summer though, think again. There are only 20,000 free six-packs to give away around the country. For that reason, I’d recommend jumping on the gravy train as soon as you can — that’s what fridges are for after all.

It’s been a while since we’ve made memories of the good kind, and I don’t know about you but I’ve been making a list of who to share good drinks and good times for months now. You’d also better believe that I’ll be bulking up my photo albums and socials with happy snaps too, just to prove that I do, in fact, still have friends.

I mean honestly, we all need our friends more than ever, what is friendship in Australia without sharing a few beers with mates?