Give Your Tool Kit a Refresh With These Bosch Week Deals

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Are you looking for a good excuse to give your tool shed a bit of an overhaul, or maybe you want to get in some early Christmas shopping for the home improvement fan in your life (not to be confused with a Home Improvement fan)? If you head over to Amazon between now and October 10, you can pick up a range of tool deals as part of Bosch Week.

Name a tool, and there’s a pretty good chance that it’s currently on sale, with limited-time offers running every day. There’s a lot on sale, so here are a few of the highlight Bosch deals, sorted by category.

Before you commit to buying, some of these appliances don’t come with one of Bosch’s battery packs. So you make sure you have one of those on-hand as well if you don’t already.

READ MORE There Are Just 8 Tools You Need For Essential Home Maintenance

Bosch Screwdriver and Drill Set Deals

Bosch Drill Deals

Bosch Cordless Screwdriver Deals

Bosch Saw Deals

Bosch Grinder and Sander Deals

Other Bosch Tool Deals