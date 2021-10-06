Whip Up Delicious Smoothies (or Cocktails) With One of These Portable Blenders

If you’ve ever dreamt of being one of those people who gets up every morning, makes a healthy morning smoothie and heads off for work, now is your time, my friends. Portable blenders are cheap little life-changers worthy of your hard-earned cash.

While full-size blenders are handy for families who need multiple servings at once, a single serving blender can be used to blend most things a full-sized blender can and even doubles as a food processor.

Most of these portable blenders either come in sports-style to-go cups or include a secure lid so you can whizz up a quick smoothie and go. They also take up way less real estate in your kitchen, so if you live in a shoebox apartment like me, you don’t need to find a lot of countertop or storage space.

These portable blenders are powered by batteries that can be charged via USB cable, so you can literally take and make smoothies anywhere. One thing you will have to be aware of when shopping for your new blitzing baby is the power of the motor, which is measured in watts.

Generally speaking, the higher the watts, the better the blend, but most blenders with 300 to 500 watts of power should be able to crush ice and make blended smoothies. However, when it comes to battery-powered blenders, they tend to be less powerful with that much power, so just know that you’ll likely have to pre-cut your ingredients before loading them in.

This little portable blender from Feeleye is perfect for making your morning smoothie on the go. It has six powerful blades, is USB rechargeable and comes with a built-in-flip-top lid with an airtight seal.

Buy the Feeleye Portable Blender ($32.99) from Amazon here.

This grab-and-go smoothie maker from Cafe 63 is going to change your mornings. Fully charged, it can be used up to 30 times and is excellent for blending protein supplements, smoothies, juices, salad dressings and cocktails.

Buy the Cafe 63 Portable Juice Blenders (now $33.14) from Amazon here.

This bright yellow portable blender definitely sparks joy. Designed to be used in the home, office and everywhere in between, it’s made from BPA free eco-friendly PCTG material, so it’s safe and built to last. The blender also has a magnetic safety system, so the safety system will stop the motor if the main cup is removed from the blender base.

Buy the Fruit Twister Portable Blender ($44.90) from Amazon here.

This one-touch portable blender from TMW is a great addition to your kitchen. It has six solid blades and a powerful motor system so you can blend up your favourite smoothies, milkshakes and even cocktails.

Buy the TMW Portable Blender ($29.84) from Amazon here

The Cafe 63 Travel Blender is compact, stylish and ultra-lightweight so that you can take it with you on the go. Seriously, you can even put it in your briefcase or backpack. To use, you simply double-click the start button on the blender, then invert the cup and shake it gently.

Buy the Cafe 63 Portable Blender ($26.99) from Amazon here.

This jazzy little blender from Miss Meng is easy to use, USB rechargeable and far less noisy than your traditional kitchen blender. The body cup can also be separated from the base and can be used as an ordinary cup.

Buy the Miss Meng Portable Blender ($48.99) from Amazon here.