10 Games To Get You Started On The New Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is officially out in the world. If you’re new to Switch gaming or just want some help picking the perfect games for that fancy new screen, we’re here for you.

The TLDR of the new Switch is all in the name: it has an OLED display. Sure, it has a couple of other quality-of-life upgrades as well, but the OLED screen is really where the new Nintendo Switch is packing.

At 7 inches, the Switch’s new display makes it a decent upgrade over the existing model. While it still doesn’t output to 4K, it brings all the benefits of OLED to the Switch, including improved blacks, vibrant colours and better contrast.

If you’re the owner of a brand new Switch and want to take that screen for a test drive, here are the first games you should check out.

Games you should play on your new Nintendo Switch OLED

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It goes at the top of every list, so it should come as no surprise that Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild is the first game you should check out on the Switch OLED.

Breath of the Wild is home to one of the most stunning visual open worlds in gaming and it will only be enhanced by the power of an OLED display. The action-adventure game encourages exploration, and having a fancy new screen is sure to make every discovery more exciting.

BotW is a quintessential Switch game, and if you’ve waited until now to play it, that OLED screen will serve you well.

Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game is easily one of the best video games to come out of Australia.

The vibrant colour palette and art style look amazing on an OLED screen and will make every second you tear around town as a goose more fun.

If you haven’t tried Untitled Goose Game, you won’t regret it.

Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread was timed perfectly to release alongside the Switch OLED. That also makes it one of the best games you can play on the new console.

Dread picks up the bounty hunter Samus Aran’s journey on a deadly alien planet. The 2D side-scrolling game is full of interesting new areas that make use of a more subtle colour palette, but this will never look bland thanks to the OLED screen.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Regardless of whether you have an OLED model or a regular Switch, Mario Kart is an iconic Nintendo game.

Mario Kart 8 is full of weird, wonderful and colourful race tracks that will look stunning on the Switch’s new display. Not to mention, the bigger screen of the OLED may come in handy when you’re trying to avoid obstacles on the track, particularly that last-minute blue shell.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one game that deserves to be seen on the best screen possible.

From dark nights in the forest to the blooming spirit tree, Ori has no shortage of beautiful environments to explore. The bioluminescence of each landscape is sure to look excellent on the Switch OLED and makes it another must-play for those with the new console.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons puts you in the shoes of a villager building your own island paradise. In my opinion, the more of that paradise you can see the better.

We still can’t travel for a real island holiday, so Animal Crossing remains the best substitute. You’ll be even more immersed in island life thanks to the bigger and better screen on the OLED.

New Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap is all about taking the best pictures of Pokemon in their natural environments.

That will only look better on an OLED screen that instantly enhances every landscape. Plus the bigger size will help you to spot any Pokémon hiding in the shadows.

Hollow Knight

The hand-drawn 2D action-adventure Hollow Knight takes you through deep caverns and ancient cities where you’ll meet twisted creatures and wield a range of neat abilities.

Hollow Knight is a game built on a darker colour scheme, which makes it one of the perfect candidates to test drive the OLED’s perfect blacks.

Hades

Hades has won a stack of game awards for a reason – it’s just that good.

The game puts you in Prince Zagreus’ shoes as he attempts to escape the underworld – repeatedly – and seeks aid from his family of Greek gods.

Hades is an amazing game on any platform, but its incredible art style and level design will look even better on the Switch OLED. The roguelike is not an easy game, so any benefit from a bigger screen is welcome here.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise’s unique fantasy world will truly be brought to life on an OLED display. Monsters can be rendered in more detail and the contrast in the world will be more vibrant.

It’s another must-play in the land of Nintendo games and you won’t regret trying it out on the OLED.

Really, any game you play on the Nintendo Switch OLED is going to look amazing on that screen. But hopefully, these choices give you somewhere to start.