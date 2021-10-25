Your New Summer Essential is This $40 Neck Fan

Summer is fast approaching, and as someone who doesn’t want their electricity bill to skyrocket but also doesn’t want to sweat like a demon while working from home either, I’ve been looking for affordable ways to keep cool. Enter: The JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, currently $40 (usually $63.82).

Forget creeky pedestal fans, this lightweight, bladeless fan will ensure that all day long cooling is well within your reach this summer. It’s completely hands-free, battery-powered and is easily worn. You can choose between three different cooling speeds and have it last anywhere between 4-16 hours. It also has a charging time of 3.5 hours, so you can pop it on the charger overnight via its type C USB charging cable.

Reviewers agree that this neck fan is discreet, comfortable to wear and cools you completely. “Battery life is on point. After the first initial charge, it lasted 10 hours. Feels amazing and cools you completely as if an ac unit is on your neck. Noise level is perfect on the first two settings but does go up a tad on the third level. That said, it’s not extremely loud. The bladeless feature is amazing as it doesn’t get caught up in your hair which is a plus. Overall, I would recommend 100%! I will be ordering a backup while this one charges.”

If that all isn’t enough to convince you, this nifty little neck fan is also on sale today for $40 (usually $63.82) — but we suggest getting in quick. Who knows how long it’ll last?!

You can buy the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, $40 (usually $63.82) from Amazon here.