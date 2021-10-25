Level Up Your Life

Your New Summer Essential is This $40 Neck Fan

Bree Grant

Published 1 hour ago: October 25, 2021 at 3:23 pm -
Filed to:cooling off
fanfanssummer
Your New Summer Essential is This $40 Neck Fan
Image: Amazon
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Summer is fast approaching, and as someone who doesn’t want their electricity bill to skyrocket but also doesn’t want to sweat like a demon while working from home either, I’ve been looking for affordable ways to keep cool. Enter: The JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, currently $40 (usually $63.82).

Forget creeky pedestal fans, this lightweight, bladeless fan will ensure that all day long cooling is well within your reach this summer. It’s completely hands-free, battery-powered and is easily worn. You can choose between three different cooling speeds and have it last anywhere between 4-16 hours. It also has a charging time of 3.5 hours, so you can pop it on the charger overnight via its type C USB charging cable.

neck fan
JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, $40 (usually $63.82)

Reviewers agree that this neck fan is discreet, comfortable to wear and cools you completely. “Battery life is on point. After the first initial charge, it lasted 10 hours. Feels amazing and cools you completely as if an ac unit is on your neck. Noise level is perfect on the first two settings but does go up a tad on the third level. That said, it’s not extremely loud. The bladeless feature is amazing as it doesn’t get caught up in your hair which is a plus. Overall, I would recommend 100%! I will be ordering a backup while this one charges.”

READ MORE
5 Beach Chairs Worth Plonking Your Toosh on This Summer

If that all isn’t enough to convince you, this nifty little neck fan is also on sale today for $40 (usually $63.82) — but we suggest getting in quick. Who knows how long it’ll last?!

You can buy the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, $40 (usually $63.82) from Amazon here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.