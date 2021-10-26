Level Up Your Life

These Colourful Kettle and Toaster Sets to Brighten Up Your Kitchen

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether your kitchen is due for an upgrade or you just fancy a bit of a change-up, a new kettle and toaster set could do the trick. Especially if, like me, there’s nothing more satisfying than having matching homewares.

With a huge range of different styles and colours to choose from, you’re sure to find a set regardless of your kitchen style. Kitchenware brands like Smeg, Breville and Sunbeam, offer a variety of 2 and 4 piece toasters as well as funky vintage and modern kettles in bold, bright colours like cherry red, pastel blue and sunshine yellow, as well as classic colour-ways like black, white and stainless steel.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of sets that’ll fit into any budget so you can find a set worth investing in.

White kettle and toaster sets 

 

Black kettle and toaster sets 

black kettle and toaster set

Stainless steel toaster and kettle sets 

Red toaster and kettle sets 

Blue toaster and kettle sets 

Yellow toaster and kettle sets 

yellow kettle and toaster set

Green kettle and toaster sets 

Pink toaster and kettle sets

kettle and toaster set

Orange toaster and kettle sets

orange toaster & kettle sets

