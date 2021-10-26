Whether your kitchen is due for an upgrade or you just fancy a bit of a change-up, a new kettle and toaster set could do the trick. Especially if, like me, there’s nothing more satisfying than having matching homewares.
With a huge range of different styles and colours to choose from, you’re sure to find a set regardless of your kitchen style. Kitchenware brands like Smeg, Breville and Sunbeam, offer a variety of 2 and 4 piece toasters as well as funky vintage and modern kettles in bold, bright colours like cherry red, pastel blue and sunshine yellow, as well as classic colour-ways like black, white and stainless steel.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of sets that’ll fit into any budget so you can find a set worth investing in.
White kettle and toaster sets
- Sunbeam Electric Kettle & Toaster Combo Pack, $124
- Westinghouse Diamond Kettle & Toaster Breakfast Pack in White, $108.99
- Sunbeam Alinea Collection Kettle Ocean Mist White, currently $103.20, usually $129
- Sunbeam Alinea Select 4 Slice Toaster White, currently $119.20, usually $149
Black kettle and toaster sets
- Sunbeam Diamond 2 Slice Toaster in Black, $47.84
- Sunbeam Diamond 1.7L Kettle in Black, $49
- Delonghi Brillante Exclusive Kettle Black, currently $95.20, usually $119
- Delonghi Brillante Exclusive 4 Slice Toaster Black, currently $119, usually $149
- Westinghouse Kettle and Toaster Breakfast Pack Black, $98.70
Stainless steel toaster and kettle sets
- Russell Hobbs 1.7L Luna Kettle, $93.97
- Russell Hobbs 4 Slice Brooklyn Toaster, $95
- Breville the Lift & Look Pro 2 Slice Toaster, $95.20
- Breville the Compact Kettle Brushed Stainless Steel, $69
- Morphy Richards Equip 1.7L Kettle in Brushed Stainless Steel, $49.86
- Morphy Richards 2 Slice Toaster in Brushed Stainless Steel, $66.95
Red toaster and kettle sets
- Vintage Electric Kettle & Toaster Set Combo Deal Red, $139.99
- De’Longhi Icona Capitals 2 Slice Toaster Red, currently $119.20, usually $139
- De’Longhi Icona Capitals Electric Kettle Red, currently $122, usually $139
Blue toaster and kettle sets
- DeLonghi Argento Flora, 4 Slice Toaster, $111.64
- De’Longhi Vintage 1.7L Icona Kettle, $162.99
- Vintage Electric Toaster And Kettle Set Combo Copper Blue, $159.99
Yellow toaster and kettle sets
- Delonghi Icona Capitals New York 2 Slice Toaster Yellow, currently $119.20, usually $139
- Delonghi Icona Capitals New York Kettle Yellow, currently $117, usually $139
- Vintage Electric Toaster and Toaster Set Yellow, $139.99
Green kettle and toaster sets
- Retro 1.7L Electric Kettle & Impressions Toaster Green, $475.01
- De’Longhi Distinta Flair 2 Slice Toaster, currently $149.44, usually $199
- DeLonghi Distinta Flair Electric Kettle 1.7L, $179.98
Pink toaster and kettle sets
- Tower Cavaletto 1.7L Pyramid Kettle Pink and Rose Gold, $93.34
- Tower Cavaletto 4-Slice Toaster Pink and Rose Gold, $80.70
- Smeg 50s Retro Style 2 Slice Toaster Pink, currently $209, usually $249
- Smeg 50s Retro Style Electric Kettle Pink, currently $233, usually $289
Orange toaster and kettle sets
- De’Longhi Icona Capitals 4 Slice Toaster, $269.99
- De’Longhi Icona Capitals Electric Kettle, currently $129, usually 139
Log in to comment on this story!Log in