The Top-Rated Hair Straightener Brushes, According to Amazon Reviewers

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Lately, as I’ve been scrolling through TikTok and Instagram, I’ve noticed more and more people styling their hair with hair straightening brushes — which made me curious. How do they work? Do they actually work? And are they better for your hair? Let’s unpack, shall we?

Hair straightening brushes are essentially 2-in-1 styling tools. They’re great for when you want straight hair that still has volume and life. It works using a heated ceramic plate (like a regular straightener) and brush bristles that you simply use like you would use a regular hairbrush.

Before using the hair straightening brush, you’ll need to dry your hair to about 80%. From there, you simply brush your hair as you normally would, allowing the bristles to detangle the hair and gently straighten each section. They’re also said to be less damaging for your natural hair because there is less heat involved while styling. That said, you should still be using a heat protectant.

Sounds pretty good, huh?! Ahead, we’ve found some of the top-rated and most affordable hair straightening brushes on the internet.

READ MORE Why You Should Never Skip Heat Protection Products For Your Hair

Dry and style your hair without damaging it with the Philips ProCare Airstyler Hair Dryer. With a 4.5 star rating on Amazon and glowing reviews, people who have purchased this hair dryer agree that it’s both easy to use and great value for money. It comes with a large paddle brush, a Thermo brush, retractable bristle brush, a volumiser and a narrow concentrator so that you can style your hair with ease.

You can buy the Philips ProCare Airstyler Hair Dryer ($99.95) from Amazon here.

Okay, we couldn’t go past this straightening brush from Tymo, mainly because it has over 18k reviews on Amazon. Which is wild when you think about how much effort it is to leave a review. The general condenses is that it’s an absolute dream to use, it’s fast, easy to use, great value for money and works on most hair types. Just make sure you purchase a US to AU adapter before it arrives.

You can buy the Tymo Ring Hair Straightener Brush ($136.30) from Amazon here.

The Wet and Dry Straightening Brush promises to straighten, volumise and dry your hair in just minutes. Reviewers agree that it’s excellent value for money and easy to use regardless of your hair type. It also uses ionic conditioning technology and advanced ceramic plates to leave your hair feeling smooth and healthy.

You can buy the VS Sassoon Wet & Dry Straightening Brush ($39.95) from Amazon here.

Another one with solid reviews, this Hot Air Brush from Zhonghang — and it’s also on sale. It is compatible with all hair types, comes with a unique oval brush head and is super easy to use. Many reviewers claim that this one tool has given them the ability to actually master a blowout! How good?!

You can buy the ZHONG HANG Hot Air Brush, ($39.99) from Amazon here.

This Strom Hero Hair Dryer Brush is another Amazon top-seller, and it’s easy to see why. This hair dryer brush is a dream combo of a dryer, curler, straightener and combo all in one. Amazon reviewers agree that it’s easy to use, is great value for money, and has excellent drying capabilities.

You can buy the STORM HERO Hair Dryer Brush ($36.54) from Amazon here.