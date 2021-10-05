6 Facial Cleansing Brushes That Will Give Your Skin a Deep Clean

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While an electronic facial cleansing brush may not necessarily be a skincare necessity, they are great for those of us who like our skin to feel extra clean. I’m talking to you, double cleaners.

They’re an excellent way to wash off makeup, buff away dead skin cells and remove dirt and excess oil from your skin. They’ve also got the added benefit of doubling as an exfoliator if you’re in the mood for a deep cleanse.

Even though we love electronic facial cleansers for their cleansing and exfoliating abilities, they’re unfortunately a little too harsh for folks with acne, eczema, rosacea, or sensitive skin. However, it’s worth trying out a manual facial cleanser since they work just as well without being too abrasive.

Read on for the best electronic and manual facial cleansing brushes worth adding to your skincare routine.

READ MORE See What's Actually In Your Skincare Products With This Search Engine

Electronic Facial Cleansing Brushes

The Foreo Luna Mini 2 uses T-sonic pulsations to effectively and gently washes your face. The touchpoints are ultra-flexible and easily glide across the skin without being too abrasive. It has eight different intensity settings, so it’s easy to create a completely customised cleansing routine for your skin type. In mere minutes your skin will be free of dirt, oils and dead skin cells.

You can buy the FOREO Luna Mini 2 (now $142) from Amazon here.

Buff away dead skin cells, dirt and oil build-up with the Vanity Planet Ultimate Skin Spa Facial Cleansing Brush. This dual-speed, handheld cleansing brush comes with three interchangeable brush heads so you can customise your cleanse. Use the daily cleansing facial brush head on the lowest setting for a gentle surface clean, or use the exfoliating brush head with the highest speed to get rid of dead skin cells and even out skin texture. If you’ve got sensitive skin, opt for the silicone facial brush head and allow its soft bristles to gently massage and clean the skin rather than buff or scrub.

You can buy the Vanity Planet Ultimate Skin Spa Facial Cleansing Brush ($54.81) from Amazon here.

Moulei 3 in 1 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush uses sonic waves to deeply penetrate the pores to cleanse the skin six times more effectively than a manual or spinning face brush. The sonic waves, along with the added heating function, activate essential enzymes, accelerate blood circulation, increases elastin, reduces fine lines and unblock pores. Tbh, there’s not much this baby can’t do.

You can buy the Moulei 3 in 1 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush ($43.94) from Amazon here.

Manual Facial Cleansing Brushes

The Finrray Silicone Exfoliating Lip and Facial Cleansing Brush kit is an inexpensive way to give your face an extra clean. The lip exfoliator brush is designed with double sides, so you can use a thin bristle side with a lip scrub to get rid of dry, flakey lips. At the same time, the silicone facial cleansers remove blackheads, exfoliate the skin, promote facial blood circulation and improve skin absorption of creams, serums and moisturisers.

You can buy the Finrray Silicone Exfoliating Lip and Facial Cleansing Brush Kit ($14.51) from Amazon here.

Aside from being super cute, the Etude House My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicon Brush is also an effective way to exfoliating, massage and cleanse your skin. This manual cleansing brush offers two different brush heads, so you can choose which one better suits your cleansing routine on that particular day.

You can buy the ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicon Brush ($8.85) from Amazon here.

Langing’s Soft Silicone Cleansing Pads are another cheap and effective way to up your cleansing game. Each little silicone pad offers two textures for deeper, more rigorous cleansing and a gentle wash. It’s also got an ergonomic curved shape so you can clean in those hard to reach places like around the nose. Plus, when you’re finished with them, you can always use them to clean your makeup brushes.

You can buy the Langing 2 Pack Soft Silicone Scrubbies ($8.99) from Amazon here.