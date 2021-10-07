These Chess Sets Will Bring a Touch of Sophistication to Games Night

Chess is one of those old-world games that seems nearly impossible to understand, but it’s actually less complex than people think. If you were completely mesmerised by The Queen’s Gambit last year and suddenly felt inspired to learn the game, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, we’ve rounded up every kind of chess set you could ever want to play on (including some of the best novelty chess sets in Australia).

Fun fact for you, there are more possible moves to play in chess than there are grains of sand on all the beaches on earth, plus all the stars in the observable universe. In short, there’s a hell of a lot of moves you can play in any given chess game so the sky is well and truly the limit. It’s truly one special board game.

There’s a reason this game has stuck around so long (read, 1500 years), so now seems as good a time as any to give it a red hot go. Check out our pick of the best chess sets in Australia below and get ready to say checkmate.

Traditional Chess Sets

Weigel Handmade Chess Set, $169

This chess board is one of those old-world designs that really makes you appreciate just how special the game is. You can leave it out on your coffee table to show your friends just how sophisticated you are.

Holdson Chess Board Game, $32

This black and white checkered board is a classic chess design that honours the original game. Plus, the affordable price tag makes it an easy way to enter the chess world on a budget.

Wooden Chess Set, $58.99

This classic wooden chess set is small enough to fit compactly in a drawer but big enough that you can still see what you’re doing, making it the perfect size.

Beginners Chess Sets

Miniature Chess, $15.83

This miniature game is such a great introductory board to the world of chess. It features the iconic black and white checkered board and detailed pieces, along with an easy-to-follow manual that’ll help you get started with the game.

Magnetic Wooden Chess Set, $49.99

The beauty of this chess board is its compact size and magnetic interior which allows you to flip it upwards and continue playing. If you love the look and feel of the classic wooden chess boards but don’t have the room to store one, this is the board for you.

Magnetic Chess, $24.95

Since we’re on the topic of magnetic chess boards, this is another great set to consider. The silver and gold pieces make it look extra fancy, while it’s lightweight and compact size make it another great option for travellers.

Novelty Chess Sets

Super Mario Chess Set, $112

Mario and Bowser go head-to-head once again in this version. Each figurine is hand-painted and extremely detailed so any Super Mario fans would be delighted to have this one in their collection.

Dragon Chess Set, $458.69

This novelty chess scene isn’t based on a TV show or film, but the board itself is a work of art. If you know anyone who’s a fan fo the supernatural world and chess, this brings both worlds together perfectly.