The Best Camping Stoves So You Can Cook up a Feast in the Wild

If you’re an avid camper, you’ll know how important it is to have a good quality set-up. You need everything from tents, swags, sleeping bags, and pillows right through to an esky, chairs, tables and camping stoves to make your outdoor adventure one for the books.

While sometimes camping might mean roughing it a little, you can still hold onto some of your creature comforts like your Saturday morning poached eggs and avocado, all you need is a camping stove. Modern day camping stoves can be gas or electric, have single, double and even triple burners, meaning you can easily whip up a meal for two or feed a bunch of hungry troops. They also come in a range of sizes from small tabletop models to freestanding stoves.

If you buy a gas camping stove, just make sure it either comes with gas bottles or you purchase the right gas bottles to accompany it.

Ahead, we’ve found a range of simple and portable camping stoves for every budget.

The best camping stoves under $50

Coleman Peak1 Stove

Coleman Peak1 Stove, $22.90

Perfect for the solo camper, this Coleman Peak 1 Butane/Propane Stove is compact and packs a punch. It’s designed to fit a 6-in. pan on top of the serrated supports and can boil 1 litre of water in just over 3 minutes. The fully-adjustable heat goes from simmer to full boil with up to 10,000 BTUs of power.

Gasmate Travelmate Deluxe II Butane Stove

Gasmate Travelmate Deluxe II Butane Stove, $44.99

The Gasmate Travelmate Deluxe II Butane Stove is perfect for boiling water or cooking up dinner at the campsite. It’s compact, lightweight and includes a new 2 stage safety shut-off device that will save your bacon if over-pressure occurs. When you’re finished cooking, it packs away easily in a convenient carry case that keeps it clean when not in use.

Companion Double Stove Windshield

Companion Double Stove Windshield, $39.99

The Double Camping Stove Windshield will allow you to cook your master-chef delights even in windy conditions such as on an open beach. Constructed from high quality galvanised steel, this Windshield not only protects your gas-stove from the surrounding winds but also prevents the heat from escaping around your cooking area.

Happy Home Portable Single Burner

Happy Home Portable Single Burner, $39.49

Happy Home’s Portable Single Burner Butane Gas Stove is affordable and perfect if you’re trying to keep your camping gear to a minimum. It runs on a replaceable butane cartridge and comes with its own carry case making this compact stove easy to store.

The best camping stoves under $100

Wanderer Compact LPG Portable Stove 2 Burner

Wanderer Compact LPG Portable Stove 2 Burner, was $59.99, now $47.99

The Wanderer LPG Compact Camping Stove Range is made with 2 fast boiling burners to heat a lot of food fast. The drip trays are easy to clean, and it includes side shields to protect the burners from the wind. The whole stove is made as compact as possible for easy storage and transport.

Gasmate Travelmate II Butane Stove with Hotplate

Gasmate Travelmate II Butane Stove with Hotplate, $64.99

The Gasmate Travelmate II Butane Stove with Hotplate is perfect for cooking up dinner at the campsite. It uses high-quality brass valve fittings for long life and fantastic performance. It includes a new 2 stage safety shut-off device so you don’t have to worry about burning the snags.

GasOne Camp Stove

GasOne Camp Stove, $66.89

The GasOne Camp Stove is the ultimate portable stove— powerful, tiny, and aesthetically pleasing. Made with a white body and stainless steel drip pan. Along with the portable build and sleek look, this stove is compatible with both propane and butane.

Gasmate Classic 2 Burner Camping Stove

Gasmate Classic 2 Burner Camping Stove, $64.90

The Gasmate 2 Burner Lpg Stove Cooker is the perfect no frills, lightweight camping stove. It’s got heavy-duty chrome-plated cooking trivets, fine burner adjustment controls and fold down windshields so you can cook with ease.

The best camping stoves under $150

Campmaster Bute-BQ Butane BBQ

Campmaster Bute-BQ Butane BBQ, $139.99

The Campmaster Bute-BQ Portable Butane BBQ features a non-stick coated cast alloy cooking grill that can fit up to six steaks at once and is simple and easy to clean. For further ease of cleaning the sliding drip tray can be removed. Using a standard 220g Campmaster Butane canister you will have around 90 minutes of cooking time per cartridge.

All4Adventure Inset Cooking Pan Butane Stove

All4Adventure Inset Cooking Pan Butane Stove, $139.99

Cook up a storm on the All4Adventure Inset Cooking Pan Butane Stove! This campsite essential includes an alloy non-stick coated deep cooking pan for increased durability and a tempered glass lid to keep moisture in and pesky backyard insects out! The stove is easily operated via the push turn piezo ignition and includes a two-stage overpressure safety cut off.

Coleman Hyper Flame Fyre Cadet Stove

Coleman Hyper Flame Fyre Cadet Stove, $149

The Coleman HyperFlame FyreCadet camping stove is designed with WindBlock pot support that opens up space for larger pots. It’s versatile and easy to clean thanks to removable pan supports. The Coleman SwapTop system also enables a combination of cooking surfaces to be used on the stove at the same time.

The best camping stoves under $200

Campmaster Butane Combo Stove

Campmaster Butane Combo Stove, was $169.99, now $129.99

The Campmaster Butane Combo Stove has a two-stage safety shut off device, a one cast alloy burner and one stainless steel flat ribbon burner, making camp cooking a breeze. This combo stove comes with plenty of accessories including a cast alloy nonstick cooking plate, cast alloy nonstick deep dish with glass lid.

Wanderer LPG Portable Stove with Grill 2 Burner

Wanderer LPG Portable Stove with Grill 2 Burner, was $179.99, now $143.99

The Wanderer LPG Portable Stove Range was designed to be a campsite essential. Featuring fast boiling burners, easy to clean drip trays, and side shields to protect the burners from the wind. This 2 burner portable gas stove is compact for easy storage and transport, making it perfect for those with minimal space.

Coleman Eventemp 3 Burner Propane Stove

Coleman Eventemp 3 Burner Propane Stove, $219

Coleman’s Eventemp 3 Burner Propane Stove is designed to cook up to three dishes at once using it’s three fully-adjustable, independently-controlled high-performance burners. It’s easy to use and even easier to clean making camp cooking a dream.