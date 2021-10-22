These Giant Water Bottles Make It So Easy to Hit Your Daily Water Intake

I’m sure I’m not alone when I ask, why is it so hard to drink enough water during the day? I know how important it is to keep hydrated but remembering to drink water always escapes my mind and I find myself feeling tired and dehydrated most of the time. The solution? Buying a big water bottle and keeping it on your desk during the day.

A big water bottle is handy for so many different reasons. First of all, it motivates you to get to the bottom before the end of the day which keeps you on track to hit your daily target. It also stops you from having to make ten trips to the kitchen to fill up your regular sized-water bottle, which is such an effort we end up avoiding it.

Given that our brains are made from 70% water (wild fact), it’s so important that we drink enough water every day. Dehydration has a whole stack of nasty downsides like fatigue, brain fog and dull skin — so drink up!

Here is a handy little round-up of big water bottles that’ll have you smashing your daily water intake in no time.

Best big water bottles

The OG giant water bottle brand comes in a variety of colours and has a handle to help you chug back.

This bad boy can hold 8 glasses of water which just so happens to be the daily intake – handy.

This bottle has motivational messages for you throughout the day to keep you going.

If you prefer drinking your water through a straw, the spout lid on this bottle will be a winner for you.

Leak-proof and 100% BPA free, this bottle is ticking all the right safety boxes.

The colour of this bottle is so vibrant and eye-catching, it’d look great sitting on your desk.

This bottle has everything you could possibly want – time markers, motivational messages, a leakproof lid and a straw to drink from.

Insulated technology means this bottle can keep your water icy cold for up to 48 hours.

This time-marked water bottle is great for people who enjoy ticking things off — race you to 7 pm!