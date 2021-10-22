5 Affordable Bed Frames That Will Freshen Up Your Bedroom

When it comes to your bedroom, you want to create a space that screams good vibes. A place that you can go home to after a very long, hard day and just kick back and do whatever it is that makes you feel good — binge Netflix, scroll TikTok, sleep. And the key to all that (in our opinion) is the perfect bed set-up. You need a buttery set of bed sheets, the perfect pillow, a good quality mattress and, of course, a bed frame that’s not only aesthetically pleasing but durable.

There are a few boxes your bedframe needs to tick to ensure your money is well spent. It needs to be durable and supportive (I’m not even going to go into the why). It also needs to be functional for the space, e.g. the right size and fit. And, if you’re a renter, we highly recommend one with storage options or space underneath that could double as storage space if needed.

With all that in mind, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best bed frames you can buy online in Australia and have delivered to your door.

The Best Bed Frames

Made from natural timber with a honeycomb core, the Koala bed base is apparently strong enough to hold 10 people jumping on it (the legends over at Koala reckon they had a ball testing it), has storage options behind the bead-head and underneath, and comes with a handy cable organiser to keep everything in check. It comes in five different sizes — single, king single, double, queen and king, and is super easy to assemble, tool-free in fact! The Koala bed bases start at $750 and cap out at $1,050.

You can buy the Koala Timber Bed Base (from $750) here.

This classic bed frame from Zinus is an easy way to not only brighten up your bedroom but make the space look and feel bigger than it is. Designed with a strong metal framework, reinforced centre beam and durable wood slats spaced at the optimal width, this bed frame is supportive and will last you years.

You can buy the Zinus Queen Bed Frame, $249 (Queen) here.

If a timber bed frame isn’t really your vibe, why not check out Emma Sleeps Box Bed. According to the brand, “The Emma Bed Frame comes with patented technology for ultimate support, FlexiSlats for tailored pressure relief, and a special AirFlow bed base for maximum breathability.” Sounds good, huh?! And it comes with a 100-night trial – plenty of time for you to test it out in your space.

You can buy the Emma Box Bed (from $679.15) here.

Looking for a way to refresh your bedroom instantly? Try this Sao Paulo Bed Frame from Matt Blatt. This sleek, white bed frame seamlessly combines understated style and strong support that you’ll love binge-watching Netflix from night after night. It comes with a unique textured headboard, simple silhouette and clean white finish that instantly lifts any space. It was also crafted with a durable metal frame, so you just know this sturdy bed frame is guaranteed to provide long-lasting support and comfort for years to come.

You can buy the Matt Blatt Sao Paulo Bed Frame, $549 (Queen) here.

Don’t own a tool kit? No worries, The Eva Timber Bed Frame is easily assembled without so much as a screwdriver and can be built in around 5-mins apparently. Designed to suit a minimalist aesthetic, you can place it flush to the wall to maximise space. It also comes with a little spot of all your devices and cables to ensure your cords stay tangle-free and out of sight. It comes in all sizes — single, king single, double, queen and king — and starts around the $700 mark.

You can buy The Eva Timber Bed Frame (from $700) here.