5 Beach Chairs Worth Plonking Your Toosh on This Summer

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Summer is right around the corner, and as the weather heats up, it’s time to invest in all the essentials that make a day at the beach that much better. We’re talking beach umbrellas, eskies, a towel, sunscreen, picnic baskets and of course, a beach chair.

Speaking from experience, laying on the hard sand makes it nearly impossible to get comfortable and read a good book or take a much-needed sip of water when the heat hits. So a good quality beach chair is an absolute game-changer.

These chairs are lightweight, easy to set up and pack down and come at a reasonable price, especially when you consider how handy they are. Not only are they a great beach companion, but they’re also perfect for camping, picnics and a variety of other outdoor adventures.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of foldable chairs for under $150, so you can find one just in time for summer.

The Tommy Bahama chair has rave reviews on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. It adjusts to five different positions, an adjustable pillow, two storage pouches (one of them is insulated), and it folds up to be a backpack, so it’s easily transported.

You can buy the Tommy Bahama Beach Chair Backpack ($107.97) from Amazon here.

This bohemian-print chair from The Hidden Way is simple to use and even easier to carry. Aside from that, it also looks super cute when you’re perched up for a day at the beach.

You can buy The Hidden Way Bloom Beach Chair ($79.99) from Surf Stitch here.

If anyone knows how to make a good chair, it’s Coleman, and this little chair is no exception. It’s lightweight, durable and comes with a carry bag and shoulder strap for easy transportation. It also has a built-in cup holder, do with that information what you will…

You can buy the Coleman Beach Chair ($78.29) from Amazon here.

This lightweight chair from RIO features five different reclining positions, so you can find one that’s comfortable for you. It’s easy to recline, easily portable, and comes with a built-in towel bar, so you can dry your towel while you read a book post-swim.

You can buy the RIO Beach Classic 5 Position Lay Flat Folding Beach Chair ($92.08) from Amazon here.

This chair is the perfect addition to complete your beach set-up. It was designed with both comfort and style in mind. This lightweight chair comes with a removable carry strap and convenient storage pocket and comes in a unique floral print.

You can buy the Sunday Supply Animal Kingdom Beach Chair ($149) from Sunday Supply here.