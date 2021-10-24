What’s Going on With the Bathurst 1000 in 2021?

One of the biggest calendar items for supercar fans in Australia is the Bathurst 1000, but COVID-19 has cast a shadow of doubt over the 2021 race.

Shifting COVID-19 restrictions in NSW have resulted in a changing schedule for the race, which has already been pushed back numerous times. Will it end up even happening in 2021? So far, so good.

Here’s what we know about this year’s Bathurst 1000.

What is the Bathurst 1000?

The Bathurst 1000 pits Australia’s best supercar drivers against each other on one of the country’s toughest tracks for a 1000km race.

The race is held at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, and 2021 will be the 61st year of the race, which began in 1960.

You can see a map of the full treacherous track here.

When is Bathurst 1000 taking place in 2021?

As mentioned, the continued lockdown in parts of NSW has caused the Bathurst 1000 to shift dates a few times.

Update: The most recent schedule change has the Bathurst 1000 taking place over six days from Tuesday, November 30 to Sunday, December 5. This is the first time the race has ever been held in December.

The Great Race will take place on Sunday, December 5, with a later start time than usual of 12:15 pm AEDT.

Events like the Top Ten Shootout will occur on Saturday evening, and the season finale of the 2021 Dunlop series will also take place during the six-day event.

You can find a full schedule of all the races, times and events at Bathurst 2021 here.

NSW’s roadmap for reopening post-lockdown has regional travel on the cards for those who are fully vaccinated once the state reaches 80%. From December 1 anyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be granted the same freedoms.

This means locals should actually be able to attend the Bathurst 1000 in person but there will likely be limited numbers and a COVID-safe plan in place. You can see the current COVID safety guidelines here.

Tickets to see the race in person are on sale now.

Where can you watch the race?

If attending Bathurst 1000 isn’t an option for you, rest assured there are always ways to watch it from home.

The race will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV via Channel Seven on Saturday from 3:30 pm AEDT and Sunday from 12:30 pm AEDT.

It’s also usually shown on Foxtel via the channel Fox Sports 506, meaning you’ll need a sports subscription package as part of your plan.

For those looking to stream the race, Foxtel will also stream it live and on-demand on Kayo Sports, which costs $25 a month. Foxtel Now is also a streaming option if you choose to add on the sports package.

We’ll keep you posted on your Bathurst 1000 options as more details about the race are confirmed.

This post has been updated with additional information.