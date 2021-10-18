Forget Smashed Avo on Toast and Try These Avocado Fritters

It’s hard to go past a good avocado recipe, particularly while they’re in season, but what about deep-fried avocado? We’ve seen it with avocado chips and now there’s also delicious fried avocado fritters.

Mark Best, a chef you may recognise from Netflix’s The Final Table, has a recipe for Delcado avocado fritters and lassi. Best took inspiration from the food of India to bring you a delicious avo meal that’s crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside.

You can check out Mark’s video tutorial for this delightful snack here or read on for the recipe.

How to make avocado fritters at home

Ingredients:

2 Delcados (avocados)

2 cups self-raising flour

1 cup tapioca flour

1 heaped tsp baking powder

2 tsp honey

500ml iced water

1 litre avocado oil for cooking

Method:

Sift the self-raising flour and baking powder twice into a large bowl. Whisk in the iced water and honey to obtain a good batter consistency. Cut the Delcados in half and pop the seed by placing your thumbs at the back and pushing outward. Remove the flesh with a large kitchen spoon. Slice each half into 4 slices and coat in tapioca flour. Leave them there for a minute or two to hydrate the flour, allowing it to stick better. Heat the avocado oil to 180 degrees Celsius. Coat the floured avocado slices in batter and fry until golden. Drain on absorbent paper and season with flaked salt. Eat while piping hot.

Avocado lassi recipe

You can also pair this recipe with a delicious delcado lassi for the avocado drink you didn’t know you needed. Best says he designed the lassi recipe to be deliberately sweet to compliment the savoury fritters.

Ingredients:

1 Delcado

1 cup Greek yoghurt

600ml buttermilk or kefir

1 small bunch English spinach

2 tbsp honey

4 cardamom pods

Method

Scoop the flesh from a Delcado and put into a tall jug. Wash the spinach with two changes of fresh water. Trim the stems and reserve to use as straws. Add the 8-10 spinach leaves to the jug. Add the yoghurt, buttermilk (or kefir for a delicious, slightly more acidic alternative) and honey. Blend with a stick or upright blender. You are after a thick milkshake-like consistency so adjust with more buttermilk or a little cold water. Garnish with the seeds from the cardamom pods. Serve with straws made from the hollow spinach stems.

If you’re sick of avocado on toast this summer, this avocado fritters recipe will definitely spice up your breakfast.