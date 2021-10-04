Here’s When You Can Pre-Order the Apple Watch Series 7 in Australia

It already feels like years, but Apple announced its new line-up of devices only a few weeks ago. While the new iPhone 13 was available to order straight away, those hoping for the Apple Watch Series 7 had to wait a little longer.

Well, the days of waiting are over because Apple has announced the date that customers can pre-order the new Apple Watch Series 7.

When can you pre-order the Apple Watch Series 7 in Australia?

Apple has announced that customers in Australia will be able to place their pre-order for an Apple Watch Series 7 on the Apple online store from 11 pm AEDT on October 8, 2021.

Availability of the Series 7 watch in stores is listed as October 15, 2021.

An Australian price for the new watch has also been set at $599.

Due to issues with the global manufacturing chain right now it’s highly likely pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will be in limited supply. We’ve already seen a delay in iPhone 13 orders in certain markets and there are rumours that Series 7 watches will be in limited quantities at launch.

This means if you definitely want an Apple Watch Series 7, you should be ready to purchase one when pre-orders go live on October 8.

What’s new with the Apple Watch Series 7?

We have a full breakdown of the specs and features of the Apple Watch Series 7, but if you’d like a quick rundown, here’s what you need to know.

The Series 7 watch is touting the largest and most advanced display ever with a 20% screen area increase and an always-on retina display with thinner borders.

The watch sizes are increasing slightly to 41mm and 45mm, and have been fitted with a more durable front crystal. They are also IP6X dust-resistant.

In terms of health features, the main upgrades come in Fitness+ features and more advanced fall detection. There are no significant battery upgrades, but the Series 7 does get a 33% boost in fast-charging capabilities.

You can read more about the Apple Watch Series 7’s features here.

Should you upgrade?

Without any hands-on reviews just yet it’s hard to say whether it’s worth an upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7.

The Series 7 watch didn’t introduce any new significant health sensors like previous iterations and instead focused more on design and the internal processor.

For those with a series 3 or 4 Apple Watch, a Series 7 would still mean a decent hardware upgrade. But for those with later watch generations, it may not be worth the cash.

Of course, there are also a number of trade-in deals for the Apple Watch that can take the edge off the $599 price tag.