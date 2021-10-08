8 of the Best iPhone 13 Cases That Are Cheaper Than Apple’s

After dropping a thousand dollars on your new iPhone 13 Pro, the idea of spending another $50-80 on a case might not be appealing. But you don’t have to splurge on an official Apple case to get solid protection. In fact, while Apple’s cases are pretty good, they’re usually not the best. Whether you’re looking for a clear case, a bumper, a MagSafe-compatible case, or something with a little flare, let’s explore some of the best third-party cases for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

If you want to show off the new colours of your iPhone 13 without losing out on protection or MagSafe compatibility, this $US20 ($27) clear Ultra Hybrid case is for you. Made by Spigen — a trusted name in case manufacturers — it comes with an anti-yellowing coating, a raised lip to protect the screen, and air cushions in the edges to protect the phone from drops and falls.

If you want a bit more protection for your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro without adding too much bulk, Spigen’s Mag Armour case is a good choice. It’s a slim case that is also MagSafe compatible, and has air cushions in the edges and a raised lip to protect the front glass.

For another slim option, Totallee makes a surprisingly thin clear case for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro that is also available in a variety of colours. In fact, it’s so slim that it almost doesn’t feel like you’re using a case at all — and it has a textured finish that helps with the grip (the slippery nature of a clear plastic case is a common complaint).

CYRILL is the sister brand of Spigen, and they make the kind of colourful and interesting cases that Spigen just won’t. While these cases cost a bit more than the usual Spigen case (although still around $27, you do get a wider variety prints and colour options. The only downside? These cases don’t support MagSafe.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the iPhone leather case, Nomad’s Modern Leather case is as good as it gets. At $US60 (A$81), it’s not cheap, but it’s made with American Horween leather, and it comes in three shades: brown, black, and natural. This is a MagSafe compatible case with a TPU bumper that offers 360-degree fall protection for up to 10 feet.

What makes the Modern Leather Case stand out is its design and feel. Apple’s own iPhone 13 leather case has squared-off edges, while Nomad has gone with a slight curve, which makes the phone easier to hold. The leather also has a smoother finish, and after a couple of months, it will develop a patina that’s unique to your case.

If you want to turn your iPhone into a wallet — but don’t want to spend an extra $US60 (A$81) on Apple’s MagSafe Wallet — Smartish makes a robust wallet case that also protects your iPhone from falls and scratches. This case can hold up to three cards on the back, and the cards fit snugly so they won’t fall out even if you rigorously shake the phone or are only carrying a single card or note. A space at the bottom of the wallet section allows you to easily push the cards out when needed.

dbrand is a popular brand for iPhone skins, but they also sell a grippy iPhone case, as the name suggests. dbrand’s Grip case adds very little heft to your iPhone, but protects it from falls and scratches (the raised lip will prevent the screen from shattering). dbrand has paid a lot of attention to the fit and finish, from the buttons to the texture in the back. It’s all about the feel with this case.

This is the “case” for people who don’t want a case. Rhinoshild’s CrashGuard bumper case has been a popular choice for more than half a decade; their NX modular bumper fits along the edges of the iPhone, keeping the front and back of the iPhone naked and free. That means you can show off your iPhone colour and use MagSafe accessories without any worries.

You can also customise the colours of the extra rail and the buttons of this $US25 (A$34) case — but most importantly, the bumper is shock absorbing and has been crash-tested for up to 11 feet.