Given how much more time we’re spending at home right now, it’s safe to say that you might also be spending a little more time in the kitchen. During this time, you’ve probably also noticed that some of your current kitchen essentials like utensils, appliances and cookware could do with replacing.

While that does sound like an expensive little task, you can actually do it on the cheap if you trawl Amazon’s kitchen deals like an absolute boss (*ahem* me). Every day Amazon drops a new range of deals on things like coffee makers, toasters, kettles, knife sets, frypans, pots and cookware — the possibilities are endless.

And because we’re all in this together, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up today’s best deals on kitchen essentials that are worth your time and money.

If you love your smaller Nutribullet, you’ll love the NutriBullet Blender Combo 1200. It offers the next level of power, precision and versatility, as well as single-serving cups and a large-capacity pitcher. Equipped with multiple speeds, a pulse function and extraction capabilities for endlessly delicious possibilities.

You can buy the NutriBullet Blender Combo was $249, now $199 (save $50) from Amazon here.

If you love pasta but have never made your noodles from scratch, today could be the day that you start, as the Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker is currently on sale. It’s fully automatic, so the only thing you need to do is add in the ingredients for your pasta dough, and away you go.

You can buy the Philips Avance Collection Pasta, and Noodle Maker was $359, now $287.20 (save $71.80) from Amazon here.

Enjoy tasty, healthy meals in minutes with this Food Steamer. It uses a turbo steam ring design to allow you to quickly and easily cook your favourite foods without oil or butter. It comes with a dishwasher safe three-tier steaming basket that is compact for easy storage. Plus, it also has a handy timer so that you can set and forget.

You can buy the Russell Hobbs Food Steamer was $59.95, now $48 (save $11.95) from Amazon here.

If you love a good meat pie (and who doesn’t?!), it could be worth investing in one of these nifty little pie makers. With over 100 5-star reviews on Amazon, users agree that it’s easy to use, easy to clean and great value for money.

You can buy the Sunbeam Pie Magic was $49.95, now $42.05 (save $7.90) from Amazon here.

Boil up to six eggs or poach two eggs with this compact egg cooker. It comes with a non-stick coating and a handy buzzer, so you’ll never have to worry about over-cooking them.

You can buy the Sunbeam Poach, And Boil Egg Cooker was $49.95, now $43.96 (save $5.99) from Amazon here.