Pretend You’re Living Your Best Life With Sydney Restaurant Zoom Backgrounds

Remember normal life? The days where you could spend an evening smashing pizza at Bella Brutta or sipping on cocktails at The Baxter Inn? While we’re clawing our way back towards a lockdown-free reality in NSW (and across many parts of Australia), the reality is that it’ll be a minute before we can experience nights out at our favourite bars and restaurants like we’d like to. For now, Zoom hangs will have to do.

The team at Broadsheet understand that, so they went ahead and pulled together a selection of Zoom backgrounds featuring hot Sydney haunts to help folks in lockdown feel connected to their favourite restaurants once again.

Which Sydney restaurants can you use as your zoom call background?

The list should feature at least one of your old favourites. It includes snaps of:

10 William Street

Alberto’s Lounge

The Baxter Inn

Bella Brutta

Dear Sainte Eloise

Ester

Golden Century

Mary’s

Totti’s

You can find the full list of high definition backgrounds here, along with links for how you can order from these restaurants (or hospitality groups) from home.

As we all know, this has been a particularly tough time for hospitality businesses and workers so if you’re going to use a photo of your favourite Sydney venue for your Zoom background (or any video call background), why not throw some money that restaurant’s way? It’ll only just add to the experience, after all.

How to change your zoom background

To switch out your Zoom background to one of these photos – or any photo – here’s what you need to do.

Sign in to Zoom

Click the settings cog button

Click Background & Filters, then the ‘add image or video’ + button

From here you’ll be able to select your preferred image

How to change your Google Meet background

If you’re not a zoom fan and prefer Google Meet as a video call option, here’s how you can change your background on that service, too.

In the top right of your video screen click the three-dot button (kebab menu button)

Select Change background, then the + button

Choose your preferred image from here

Our pals at Pedestrian covered this news recently, stating that a “rough” date for the slow task of reopening NSW has been set for October 18, 2021 and will possibly see fully vaccinated people begin to return to bars and restaurants around then.

That is the date it is expected NSW should reach its target of 70% fully vaccinated people.

Until then, we’ll have to settle for virtual bar hangs which aren’t the same thing – but they do come with the benefit of allowing you to wear tracksuit pants to the “bar”. And that ain’t so bad.