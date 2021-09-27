Level Up Your Life

Yes, You Can Make Pumpkin Seed Milk (and It’s Pretty Good)

Rachel Fairbank

Rachel Fairbank

Published 9 hours ago: September 28, 2021 at 1:30 am -
Filed to:coffee
drinksfood and drinkhemp milkhospitality recreationmilknon alcoholic drinksplant milkpumpkin
Yes, You Can Make Pumpkin Seed Milk (and It’s Pretty Good)
Photo: Africa Studio, Shutterstock

Although I will never say a permanent goodbye to cow’s milk, I find myself consuming a variety of alt-milks depending on the texture and flavour I want. And this fall, in addition to almond, soy, oat, and pea milk, pumpkin seed milk is another one I’m adding to my arsenal of alt-milks. Not only is it timely (we’re all about to carve pumpkins, thus releasing their seeds), it’s also light and creamy.

How to make pumpkin seed milk

The recipe for making milk out of pumpkin seeds, which came from the latest edition of The Joy of Cooking, is quite simple: Soak one cup of pumpkin seeds in water overnight. Then, drain off the water, and place the pumpkin seeds in a blender with four cups of fresh water, and blend until smooth. Next, strain out the solids, either using a nut-milk bag or a cheesecloth.

When I made a batch, I draped a cheesecloth over a sieve, letting gravity do its work, and then I squeezed out the last remaining drops of liquid. Depending on your preferences, you can add in some flavouring to the milk — Joy recommends a pinch of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a bit of sweetener, such as maple syrup.

With alt-milks, the best use for each variety depends on the taste you want. This is a milk that retains the distinct flavour of pumpkin seeds, so you might pour it on granola, add it to a smoothie, or drink it plain. I was initially sceptical about how it might mix with coffee, but the flavours blended well in a glass of iced coffee. I tasted the coffee and the creaminess, but not the pumpkin seed flavour itself.

How to store pumpkin seed milk

Pumpkin seed milk can be stored in your refrigerator for up to one week. The contents will separate a little, so you’ll need to stir it before you use it. If you make too much, or if you have a surplus of pumpkin seeds you want to use, you can pour the milk into ice trays to freeze to add to your smoothies long after pumpkin season has ended.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Rachel Fairbank

Rachel Fairbank

Rachel Fairbank is a freelance science writer based in Texas. When she is not writing, she can be found spending time with her family, or at her local boxing gym.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.