What’s New on Amazon Prime Video U.S. in October 2021

Over the weekend, Netflix gave the world a sneak peek at a bunch of buzzy upcoming series, including the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop coming in November. Amazon Prime Video has some great stuff planned for the rest of 2021, too, including a potential “next Game of Thrones,” in The Wheel of Time, based on the mega-selling book series. But that’s November. October is…less exciting.

The biggest draw this month appears to be a familiar, if probably slightly worse, version of a thing you already liked in the form of a new series based on one of the ‘90s biggest horror franchises. No, not Scream (MTV already did that); I’m talking about I Know What You Did Last Summer. The first four episodes of the reboot drop Oct. 15, and perhaps they will be more faithful to the delightfully trashy Lois Duncan novel on which the first film was based.

More promising is a series of Blumhouse-produced cheapo horror flicks that recall streaming versions of the kind of schlock that used to attract eyeballs at the video rental place via punny titles, lurid covers, and high concept premises. I mean, once you hear that Bingo Hell (Oct. 1) is about a senior citizen who fights back against the demonic presence that has overtaken the local bingo hall, you kind of want to watch it, don’t you?

Here’s everything else coming to the streaming service in the U.S. this month — including yet more horror and a few original specials and documentary series.

Coming in October (Date TBA)

Fairfax – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Arriving October 1

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Original Series

Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)

I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2

Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Supermansion: Seasons 1-2

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

A Good Year (2006)

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)

Anaconda (1997)

Atonement (2007)

Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Duplicity (2009)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

Flash Of Genius (2008)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Shorty (1995)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Killers (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taken (2009)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Christmas Edition (2020)

The Graduate (1967)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Thing (2011)

Welcome To The Jungle (2014)

Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special (2021)

Arriving October 3

Prometheus (2012)

Arriving October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Madres – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Manor – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Lansky (2021)

Jessey and Nessy, New episodes – Amazon Original Series

Pan y Circo, New episodes – Amazon Original Series

Arriving October 14

Deutschland 83: Season 1

Arriving October 15

Akilla’s Escape (2021)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, New episodes – Amazon Original Series

Arriving October 16

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Wanderlust (2012)

Arriving October 29