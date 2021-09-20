What Exactly Is Hard Seltzer and Why Are Aussies Lining up to Order It?

You’ve probably heard the term ‘hard seltzer’ being thrown around last summer and you’d be forgiven for having no clue what it actually is. The much-hyped tipple came to us directly from the US and it sent Aussie consumers wild.

What Is Hard Seltzer?

Hard seltzer is indisputably loved across America, with sales of the drink exceeding $1 billion annually (and counting). At its simplest level, hard seltzer is alcoholic fizzy water made by combining carbonated water with alcohol and flavouring.

It’s targeted at the health-conscious demographic due to its lower sugar, lower carb content. It’s also significantly lower in overall calories than other mixed drinks, with some getting down to the low 60s per can. If you’re not a fan of drinking beer in hot weather but you don’t want to go teetotal either, hard seltzer is a happy medium.

Where Can You Get It?

Hard seltzers are pretty easy to find now, so just about any liquor store will do. Especially if you’re after the OG — White Claw Hard Seltzer.

There’s no denying hard seltzer has achieved cult status overseas and is already making waves on Aussie shores. You’ll have to try it for yourself to see what all the fuss is about, but it’s certainly shaping up to be the staple flavour of many summers to come.

What brands should I try?

White Claw

Well, it is the original, so it’s only fair to list it first. White Claw comes in Ruby Grapefruit, Mango and Natural Lime flavours. If you’re looking to crunch numbers, it’s 98 calories a can, gluten-free and has an ABV of 4.5%.

Sips

Hard seltzer, but make it local. Sips infuse their triple distilled vodka with locally sourced, 100% natural ingredients and Aussie botanicals to create unique tastes. They have an ABV of 5% and 66 calories per can. Seeing as a 12-can taster pack is only $25, I would personally try them all to find my favourite.

Wavee

We love a gluten-free and vegan-friendly hero, which we find in the Rasberry and Mango flavours of Wavee hard seltzers. Just 90 calories per can, and 4.5% ABV.

Good Tides

If the name hasn’t already chilled you out, the taste will. Good Tides infuses a hint of flavour into their sparkling water and triple distilled vodka mix, coming out with Raspberry Vodka and Lemon & Lime Vodka flavours. They have 85 calories per can and an ABV of 4.3%.

Saintly

Saintly in name, Saintly in taste. This is hands down the best hard seltzer you’ll try — believe me I’ve done the research. It comes in Holy Watermelon & Mint, Forbidden Pink Grapefruit, Holy Mango and Blessed Lime, with 62 to 89 calories per can and an ABV of 5%.