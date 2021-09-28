Everything You Need to Know About Dermaplaning, Including if it’s Right For You

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

2020 was the year of at-home beauty trends, everything from dying and cutting your own hair to at-home facials and manicures topped Google’s annual “Year in Search” beauty category. One surprising trend that also picked up some momentum was dermaplaning aka ‘face shaving’.

If the sound of shaving your face freaks you out, we don’t blame you. From a young age, we’re taught that shaving makes your hair grow back thicker and darker, and should be restricted solely to your legs, underarms, and bikini line. But there’s a huge difference between actual dermaplaning and taking to your face with some shaving cream and a Venus razor.

READ MORE These Mini Skincare Fridges Will Extend the Shelf Life of Your Fave Products

How does dermaplaning work?

Dermaplaning is a skincare treatment that involves using a small scalpel (dermaplaning tool) to gently shave the face, removing the top layer of skin and vellus hairs (peach fuzz). Think of it as a buzzier, more palatable term for shaving your face.

Traditionally, dermaplaning was only done in salons, but in more recent years people have found the confidence to do it themselves at home.

What are the benefits?

Aside from good exfoliation, it’s said to allow your skincare products to penetrate deeper into the skin because the vellus hairs on our face can often trap dirt and oil, creating a barrier between your products and your skin. Dermaplaning evangelists will claim that because the skin is smoother and the pores are smaller from the shave, make-up glides on and sits flawlessly on the skin. Derms also claim that it gives your skin that natural glow we’re all chasing because it removed the layer of dead skin that can otherwise make your skin appear dull.

Is dermaplaning safe?

For the longest time, we’ve always thought that shaving makes your hair grow back thicker and darker, when in reality that’s not possible because shaving does actually change the hair’s follicle. Your actual hair follicle sits deep under the skin, so when you shave, you’re cutting the hair off at the base making it more prominent, and it appears to be thicker because the base of the hair is often thicker than the ends. Because you aren’t messing with the follicle itself, your hair will grow at the same rate, width, and texture as before.

You do however have to be careful of nicking the skin, minor infections and irritation — if any of that occurs, it’s time to call your derm. If you have sensitive skin, acne, eczema, or other skin conditions, we advise you to consult your dermatologist first as dermaplaning can aggravate these kinds of skin conditions.

How can you do it safely at home?

We’d recommend you use a dermaplaning tool over your actual razor for this one, they’re cheap and much easier to manoeuvre around your face. We’d also suggest dermaplaning at night, so if your skin does have any kind of reaction it has the evening to calm down.

Before you start, you’ll need to make sure your skin is clean, dry and free of any product. So it goes without saying you don’t need to apply any kind of shaving cream or even moisturise before you start.

Then, pull the skin taught and shave in a downwards motion at a 45-degree angle — short strokes are best. We recommend starting at the top of the ear, make small strokes downward, moving down to the jawline and work your way in towards the nose to get the whole cheek, jawline, chin, and upper lip. After that, you’re going to want to move onto the sides of the face near your temple and the forehead, avoiding the hairline. Always avoid shaving near the hairline, eyes, brows, nose and mouth.

When it comes to aftercare, let the skin breathe for a minute or two before applying your skincare products as usual.

How do you look after your dermaplaning tool?

Depending on what type of dermaplaning tool you invest in (single-use or a professional-grade tool), you may need to change your blade after each use or follow some carefully detailed cleaning instructions. You’ll want to avoid using the same blade over and over again as it can cause infections.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best dermaplaning tools you can buy online so you can try the technique out at home.

The Laguna Glow ‘Glow Me Up Stick’ Woman’s Facial Razor painlessly exfoliates and removes dead skin cells, built-up gunk, and peach fuzz instantly leaving your skin feeling smoother and more radiant.

Buy the Laguna Glow Dermaplaning Tool ($14.95) from Amazon here.

Safe and easy to use, this face razor from Ewinever comes with 3 ultra-thin foil covered on the blades that protect sensitive skin while shaving and prevent the blade from nicks and cuts. Easily the most affordable option if you want to give dermaplaning a try.

Buy the Ewinever Hair Removal Razors ($3.55) from Amazon here.

The Schick Silk Touch Up razor is a great multipurpose beauty tool that helps you to expertly shape eyebrows, remove peach fuzz, and gently exfoliate the skin. It is designed with fine micro guards on the blade to help protect skin from nicks and cuts. The set includes 3 razors and 1 extra precision cover that attaches to the blade to shorten the blade’s length for precise eyebrow shaping.

Buy the Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Tool ($11.21) from Amazon here.

Designed to remove dead skin cells and peach fuzz, this face razor is way less scary than it sounds. After the first use, you’ll notice your skincare absorbs better and your makeup applies easier. You’ll instantly be a convert.

Buy the Shiseido Face Razor $6.79 from Amazon here.

Safely remove peach fuzz and dead skin cells with this non-invasive dermaplaning tool for instantly smoother and brighter skin. Designed to provide similar results to an in-salon treatment, this at-home tool is the secret to better skin.

Buy the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool ($99) from Amazon here.