Everything Musical Theatre Fans Need to Know About West Side Story 2021

“Maria! I’ve just met a girl named Maria.” West Side Story fans and newcomers to the classic musical alike will soon have lyrics like these stuck in their heads because pals, the 2021 iteration of the 1950s Broadway production and 1960s film is on the way.

If you’re desperate to keep across all the jazzy updates on West Side Story 2021, we’ve gone and pulled together a guide to all of it. Let’s dig in, shall we? (Or should I say, 5, 6, 7 8!)

What’s West Side Story about?

The musical production is a reimagining of the Romeo and Juliet story. You know, the whole “star crossed lovers” trope?

Set in 1950s New York, the story centres on rival teenage gangs based in the Upper West Side – The Jets, a white gang led by Riff and the Sharks, a Puerto Rican gang led by Bernardo.

Tony is a former member of the Jets who eventually meets Bernardo’s younger sister Maria at a dance, and well.. all hell breaks loose. Bernardo demands Tony stays away from Maria but the pair fall in love and chaos ensues.

Who is in the 2021 West Side Story film?

Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) star as Maria and Tony in the new West Side Story production. Ariana DeBose (Hamilton), David Alvarez, Mike Faist (Wilding), Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll (House of Cards and The Many Saints of Newark), and Brian d’Arcy James (Spotlight) join them in the talented cast lineup.

Rita Moreno, who took home an Oscar for her performance as Anita in the 1961 film, will also appear in the film as Valentina.

The 2021 West Side Story movie has been produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, with the script by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Lincoln).

Arthur Laurents wrote the original 1957 Broadway musical, with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim and the concept, direction and choreography led by Jerome Robbins.

Can I see a trailer?

Glad you asked! Yes, you can – finally. A new trailer dropped for West Side Story 2021 on September 16.

What is West Side Story’s release date?

West Side Story 2021 feels like it has been on the way for an age. But it has been confirmed that the Australian release date for the film will be December 9, 2021. You can catch West Side Story in cinemas from that date.

Where can I watch the original movie?

If you’d like to travel back to 1961 and watch the original West Side Story film starring Natalie Wood as Maria and Richard Beymer as Tony, head over to Stan. The film is available to stream there.

We’ll continue to update this piece are more updates are released on West Side Story 2021.