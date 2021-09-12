Grab Your Meat Dress, the MTV VMAs Are Here for 2021

While much of the country is in lockdown and the news is somewhat doom and gloom, there is a glorious way to escape reality thanks to MTV’s Video Music Awards. Sure, they’re being held in America, but that doesn’t mean we can’t watch the 2021 VMAs in Australia.

Grab the microwave popcorn, leave your trackies on, and zoom your friends in — we’ve got everything your need to know to make the perfect 2021 VMA home viewing party.

When are the 2021 VMAs?

They’ll be kicking off in about a month, live from New York City’s Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12.

Thanks to the different time zones, that means you can watch the 2021 VMAs in Australia on Monday, September 13 (that’s today, folks!).

The pre-show entertainment started at 8:30 am AEST, and the main event kicks off at 10:00 am.

Who’s nominated?

It’s all about the Biebs this year with seven nominations under his arm for the 2021 VMAs. Megan Thee Stallion came in second with six nominations, followed closely by Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo.

You can check out the full list of VMA nominees in 2021 here, but we’ve included the highlights below.

Major 2021 MTV VMA award nominations:

Video Of The Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake — “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd — “Save Your Tears”

Artist Of The Year Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift Song Of The Year 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”

BTS, “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license” Best New Artist 24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie Best Hip-Hop Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo, “Said Sum”

Polo G, “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A., “FRANCHISE” Best Collaboration 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon, “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa, “Prisoner” Best Pop Ariana Grande, “positions”

Billie Eilish, “Therefore I Am”

BTS, “Butter”

Harry Styles, “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon, “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes, “Wonder”

Taylor Swift, “willow” Best Rock Evanescence, “Use My Voice” Foo Fighters, “Shame Shame” John Mayer, “Last Train Home” The Killers, “My Own Soul’s Warning” Kings Of Leon, “The Bandit” Lenny Kravitz, “Raise Vibration”

What can you expect?

This year’s show falls the day after the infamous September 11’s 20th anniversary, so in the lead up to the show, MTV shared it “will team up with the 9/11 Day nonprofit on events designed to “promote awareness and action” in honor [sic] of the National Day of Service and Remembrance”.

The VMAs is also historically a pretty unpredictable awards ceremony, with events like Lady Gaga’s meat dress, Kanye interrupting Taylor Swift and Britney Spears’ performing of ‘I’m A Slave 4 U’ with a literal snake going down in pop culture history.

In short, expect fireworks at the 2021 VMAs.

How can you watch the 2021 VMAs in Australia?

Aussies can watch the show live on MTV and MTV Hits via Foxtel (channel 122 or 801) and Fetch (104 or 237), with the main event also airing on 10 Peach.

Binge subscribers will also have access to the music event online (sign up here if you’re interested). And if you’re a Twitter fan, you can watch a live stream of the event via the platform, too. Check that out here.

This article has been updated to reflect the most recent updates on the airing of the MTV VMAs in Australia.