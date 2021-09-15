Here’s How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards in Australia

Just like the pandemic, it feels like Hollywood’s awards season never ends. The difference in 2021 is that live events are (mostly) back on in the U.S. and at least some of the stars will be attending the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in person this year.

The television academy’s night of nights is scheduled for later in September and, as always, the Emmy’s will be available to watch live for those of us at home.

Here’s how Australians can tune in.

When are the 2021 Emmy Awards?

The 2021 Emmy’s are taking place on Monday, September 20 at 10 am AEST (9:30 am ACST, 8 am AWST).

Unlike last year’s virtual Emmy’s, some people will be allowed to attend this year’s event in person. However, there are still strict rules following the pandemic and only a limited number of nominees and their guests will be allowed.

The event is being held at a new outdoor location due to the spread of the Delta variant, so this year you’ll see all your favourites handing out at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downton Los Angeles.

One person we know will be at the awards is Cedric the Entertainer, who was recently announced as host of the 73rd Emmys.

A stack of presenters have also been announced for the show including Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Colbert, Dan and Eugene Levy, Hailee Steinfeld, Seth Rogen and Amy Poehler, just to name a few.

Who’s nominated?

The old pickle with awards shows is that most of us regular folk haven’t even seen half of the nominees. But times have changed with access to streaming services, which means your favourite show might’ve made the cut this year.

If you want to see a full list of this year’s Emmy nominees and where to watch them, you can find that here, otherwise here are some of the main contenders.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

If you’re wondering who’s tipped to take out the gold this year you can check out some expert’s analysis here.

How can you watch the 2021 Emmys in Australia?

Similar to previous years, Foxtel holds the broadcast rights to the 2021 Emmys.

Those with a Foxtel box or channel package can watch the show live on Fox Arena at 10 am on September 20, or there will be an encore screening at 7:30 pm AEST.

Foxtel Now and Foxtel Go will also offer streams of the Emmys for subscribers. There’s a 10-day free trial on offer for new Foxtel Now subscribers.

The 2021 Emmys will also be available on-demand on Foxtel’s other streaming service Binge.

If you’re interested in the red carpet this will also be broadcast on E! on Foxtel at 8:00 am AEST.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates about the 2021 Emmy awards as we get closer to the event.

