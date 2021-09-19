Level Up Your Life

Use Shaving Cream to Keep Your Bathroom Mirror Fog-Free

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 11 hours ago: September 20, 2021 at 3:00 am -
Filed to:anti fog
articlesautomotive accessoriesbathingbathroomfogfogginghygienepersonal hygiene productspleasanton glass copublic healthshaving cream
Use Shaving Cream to Keep Your Bathroom Mirror Fog-Free
Photo: ananichev sergei, Shutterstock

Not everyone is fortunate enough to live somewhere with a bathroom that has a powerful exhaust fan — or any exhaust fan at all. This means that getting out of the shower feels like you’re walking out into a steam room instead of your own bathroom.

But even when the steam dissipates, there’s a good chance that the mirror will still be foggy. And if you’re doing something that requires the mirror — like brushing your teeth, combing your hair, or shaving — you’re faced with having to wipe it down with your hand or a towel (but that’s not ideal either, because then the mirror is just wet and streaky).

As it turns out, there’s a way to prevent your mirror from fogging up, and it involves something that you may already have in your bathroom: Shaving cream. Here’s what to know about the household hack.

How to use shaving cream to keep your bathroom mirror fog-free

The process is pretty straightforward. Start by putting a relatively small amount of shaving cream on the mirror — the amount you’d use of a cleaning product. (You aren’t actually shaving the mirror, so there’s no need for a thick layer.)

Then, simply wipe and buff the mirror until you can see yourself again. The mirror might be a little cloudier than usual, but it’s either that cloud, or giving the cloud of post-shower steam the chance to fog up your mirror.

So why does this work? Shaving cream is a surfactant, meaning that that helps prevent water condensation particles from sticking to the glass of the mirror, according to the Pleasanton Glass Co.

And how long is it effective? This appears to depend on a variety of factors, including the number of showers taking place in the bathroom, and whether you’re working with even a weak exhaust fan, versus no fan at all. But in general, the anti-fog protection can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Elizabeth Yuko

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is a bioethicist and adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham University. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, CNN & Playboy.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.