The Iconic Just Launched a Homewares Section and It’s Good, Real Good

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As if we needed another excuse to redecorate, THE ICONIC has gone and launched a new homewares category.

Filled with homely goodness like bedding, stationery, towels, kitchen and bath accessories, tech, aromatherapy, artwork and more, it’s now even easier for you to jazz up the four walls you’ve likely been staring at for the last 18 months thanks to lockdown.

The new category is stacked with over 130 brands like Sheet Society, AERE Home, Aesop, In Bed, Saarde, Crosley, Country Road, Black Blaze, Seed & Sprout, Ettitude and Olive et Oriel. And if you’re looking to make more conscious homeware buys, this new destination further expands THE ICONIC’s Considered Edit, an innovative onsite filter that makes it easy to shop via their six unique sustainability values. How good?!

Of course, we’re already adding a bunch of goodies to our carts, and yes, we’ve popped them below, so you can shop them.

Shop THE ICONIC’s Home range

Am I adding this rotary telephone to my cart? Yes. Am I calling to have a landline installed in my apartment? Absolutely! This old school telephone has a rotary dial and a genuine and melodic “Ring!” — enough said.

You can buy the GPO 200 Rotary Telephone ($149.95) from THE ICONIC here.

If you want to sleep on the softest, silkiest sheets and duvet on the planet, might I suggest you invest in ettitude the sheets and duvet cover. I can’t rave about these sheets enough. Honestly, they’re cloud-like and softer than anything you’ll ever own.

You can buy the ettitude Signature Sateen Duvet Cover ($178.00 – $238.00) from THE ICONIC here.

Add a little retro vibe to your humble abode with the Crosley The Voyager Bluetooth Portable three-speed turntable. It functions as both a classic turntable — it spins 33 1/3, 45, or 78 RPM records — and also comes with a built-in Bluetooth receiver, so you can play your music wirelessly through the turntable’s stereo speakers.

You can buy the Crosley Voyager Portable Turntable, $189.95) from THE ICONIC here.

If like me, you cannot fathom the idea of making two trips to bring all the groceries in, this bag from Carlotta + Gee is the perfect solution. It holds 40 litres worth of groceries and is crafted from 100% European flax.

You can buy the Carlotta + Gee 100% Shopping Bag, $60) from THE ICONIC here.

If you’re into oil diffusers, this one from THE ICONIC’s Home section is perfect for relaxation, sleep, improving cognitive function and helping you breathe more easily. Plus, you can stock up on a range of different fragrant oils to go with it.

You can buy The Goodnight Co Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser ($125) from THE ICONIC here.

If you’re looking for a way to cut back on your single-use products, The Seed & Sprout Un-Baking Paper is the perfect solution. It’s simple to use, easy to clean and will save you money in the long run.

You can buy the Seed & Sprout Un-Baking Paper ($29) from THE ICONIC here.

It wouldn’t truly be a homeware round up if I didn’t include a candle, and since this one from Fazeek has been all over Instagram lately I’m sure it’s already on your wish list.

You can buy the Fazeek Wave Soy Candle – Cedarwood and Saffron, $69) from THE ICONIC here.

If you’re in the market for super affordable art, these prints from Olive et Oriel should do the trick. They have a range of different beachscapes and dreamy holiday destinations to choose from.

You can buy the Olive et Oriel Seaside Bliss Art Print ($49.95 – $89.95) from THE ICONIC here.