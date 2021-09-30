Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in October

October has arrived which means it is officially spooky season and Australia’s streaming services are coming to the party with a bunch of new content.

In typical Halloween style, we have a long list of horror content to choose from including Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, a new Paranormal Activity movie on Paramount+ and a Lego Star Wars Halloween special on Disney+.

There’s also the return of highly anticipated favourites like season 3 of You on Netflix, Hightown season 2 on Stan and Succession’s third season on Binge.

Here are all the movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for October

You – Season 3 (15/10/21)

Now married with a young baby, Love and Joe try to forge a normal life in the affluent suburb of Madre Linda. But old habits die hard.

There’s Someone Inside Your House (6/10/21)

Makani and her friends at Osborne High School try to identify and stop a masked killer who’s targeting students and exposing their biggest secrets.

Netflix’s full streaming list for October:

October 1

MAID

Paik’s Spirit

Diana: The Musical

Swallow

The Guilty

Forever Rich

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Scaredy Cats

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Seinfeld – Seasons 1-9

Cast Away

Wonder Woman 1984

The Secret River

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries – Seasons 1-3

October 3

Upcoming Summer

Scissor Seven – Season 3

Emma

October 4

On My Block – Season 4

October 5

Escape The Undertaker

October 6

The Five Juanas

Baking IMpossible

Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Bad Sport

October 7

The Billion Dollar Code

Sexy Beasts – Season 2

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

October 8

Pretty Smart

Family Business – Season 3

Grudge

My Brother, My Sister

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

October 9

Blue Period

October 11

The King’s Affection

The Baby-Sitters Club – Season 2

October 12

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

The Movies That Made Us – Season 3

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Mighty Express – Season 5

Bright: Samurai Soul

October 13

Reflection of You

Hiacynt

Fever Dream

October 14

Another Life – Season 2

One Night in Paris

October 15

You – Season 3

My Name

Little Things – Season 4

The Forgotten Battle

The Trip

The Four of Us

Karma’s World

Nekrotronic

October 16

Misfit: The Series

October 17

The Invisible Man

October 19

In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo)

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 3

October 20

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

Found

October 21

Sex, Love & goop

Insiders

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK documentary

Go! Go! Cory Carson – Season 6

Komi Can’t Communicate

October 22

Locke & Key – Season 2

Inside Job

Adventure Beast

More than Blue: The Series

Dynasty – Season 4

Little Big Mouth

Roaring Twenties (new episodes weekly)

Maya and the Three

October 25

Frayed

The Cry

Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds

October 26

Sex: Unzipped

October 27

Sintonia – Season 2

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series – Season 3

The Motive

October 29

Colin in Black & White

The Time It Takes

Mythomaniac – Season 2

Army of Thieves

Dear Mother

October 30

The Gentlemen

October TBC

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts

Call My Agent: Bollywood

Inspector Koo

A World Without

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Stan’s streaming highlights for October

One of Us Is Lying (8/10/21)

Based on Karen McManus’s bestselling debut novel, this is the story of what happens when five strangers walk into detention and only four walk out alive. A tense investigation ensues, with the four all having the reasons for being potential suspects… but all is not as it seems, and one of them is lying.

Hightown – Season 2 (17/10/21)

In the second season of Hightown, the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior

Stan’s full steaming list for October:

October 1

The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Work In Progress: Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Welcome to Christmas

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

A Shoe Addicts Christmas

Marry Me At Christmas

A Rose for Christmas

A Perfect Christmas

Christmas Love Letter

Christmas Romance Al Dente

Batman: The Brave and the Bold – Season 3

The Powerpuff Girls Movie

Ben 10: Destroy All Aliens

Chowder – Season 3

Monster Beach – The Movie

Regular Show – Season 8

The Young Offenders – Season 3

Tom and Jerry’s 50th Birthday Bash

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

October 2

About Schmidt

October 3

Billions – Season 5, Episode 12 (final)

Heels – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

BMF – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Chapelwaite – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

David Attenborough’s Life in Colour – Season 1

October 4

The Circus – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

The Lucky One

All the Money in the World

Natural Sciences

October 5

The Founder

Happy 140

October 6

Sort Of – Season 1 (premiere)

New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

J. Edgar

Food and Shelter

October 7

WuTang: An American Saga – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Troy

In My Skin – Season 1

The Legendary Giulia

October 8

One of Us Is Lying – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (premiere)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here! – Season 1, Episodes 19-24

The Accountant

A Clockwork Orange

October 9

Rock Of Ages

October 10

The Conformist

October 11

Dead Man

The Last Hammer Blow

October 12

Envoy: Shark Cull (Premiere)

We’re The Millers

Lea

October 13

A Good Man – Season 1

Where To Invade Next

While At War

October 14

Underbelly Files: Infiltration

Underbelly Files: Tell Them Lucifer Was Here

Underbelly Files: The Man Who Got Away

Leopardi

The Red Land (La Tierra Roja)

October 15

The Hangover

The Hangover Part II

The Hangover Part III

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

The Aviator

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Bad Santa 2

Alice Miranda: A Royal Christmas Ball

Surviving Christmas

Canada’s Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

October 16

Boogie Nights

October 17

Hightown – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

October 18

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 43 (new episodes weekly)

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Return to Gandhi Road

October 19

Interview With the Vampire

Greenery Will Bloom Again

October 20

The State of Texas vs Melissa

Still Life

October 21

Poltergeist (1982)

Room 212

October 22

Curious George – Season 14

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare On Elm Street II

A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare On Elm Street IV: Dream Master

A Nightmare On Elm Street V: Dream Chile

A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)

Beyblade Burst: Rise

Beyblade Burst: Surge

October 23

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

October 24

Final Destination (2000)

October 25

Joe

Happy Ending

October 26

All American – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Nonnas On the Run

October 27

The Last O.G. – Season 4, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Renegades

The Loved Ones

Corpus Christi

October 28

Love Life – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

The Bay – Season 2

DALIDA

October 29

Walker – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Sisterhood – Season 1

Summertime

An Almost Ordinary Summer

October 30

The Last Samurai

Family Photo

October 31

It (2017)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

Disney+’s streaming highlights for October

LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales (1/10/21)

After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges.

Disney+’s full streaming list for October:

October 1

LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

October 6

Among the Stars

Black Widow

Marvel Studios Assembled – New Episode

9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 1

October 8

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Under Wraps

Mickey’s A Tale of Two Witches

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

October 13

Just Beyond

October 15

Generation YouTube

Hot Tub Time Machine

October 20

Disney Insider (new episodes)

Disney Magic Bake-Off (new episodes)

October 22

Bad Times at the El Royale

October 29

Woman Walks Ahead

New episodes in October

Only Murders in the Building

Doogie Kamealoha M.D.

Turner & Hooch

What If…?

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1

Chip ‘N’ Dale Park Life

That One Word: Feyenoord

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for October

The Green Knight (28/10/21)

From writer-director David Lowery, The Green Knight is an epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (15/10/21)

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for October:

October 1

My Name Is Pauli Murray

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs

Black as Night

The Book of Eli

Do, Re & Mi – Halloween Special – Season 1

Don’t Breathe

Bingo Hell

69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez

October 4

The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Season 2

October 7

Buddy Games

Promising Young Woman

October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World

Kids In The Hall – Seasons 1-5

Jessy and Nessy – Season 1

Secrets In Their Eyes

October 12

The Last Vermeer

October 14

Shadow In The Cloud

October 15

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Crisis

I Am Legend

October 16

Nobody

The Good Doctor – Season 4

October 17

Les Miserables The Movie

October 21

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

Penguin Bloom

October 22

After We Fell

October 28

The Green Knight

October 29

Unheard

Paramount+’s streaming highlights for October

Guilty Party (15/10/21)

This dark comedy follows down-on-her-luck journalist Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale) as she tries to salvage her career in media. To do so, she begins stalking a young mother who has been sentenced to a life in prison for murdering her husband. A crime she claims she didn’t commit.

Paramount+’s full streaming list for October:

October 1

Stand Up Comedy Specials

October 2

Queenpins

October 3

Blue Bloods – New season

Twenties

October 4

Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence

October 8

Madame X

October 9

Bull – Season 6

October 10

Nancy Drew – New season

October 11

CSI: Vegas

October 12

NCIS: Los Angeles – New Season

October 13

Who Is America?

October 15

Guilty Party

October 16

Help

October 19

SEAL Team – New Season

October 23

Ghosts

October 27

Spreadsheet

October 29

Star Trek: Prodigy

Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity

October 30

Oasis Knebworth 1996

October 31

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

Spy City

Trust

The Luminaries

Binge’s streaming highlights for October

Succession – Season 3 (18/10/21)

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Insecure – Season 5 (25/10/21)

Insecure returns for its final season, with more of everything that made fans love this show. While there’s plenty more awkward moments, our favourite characters have some tough decisions to make for their futures.

Binge’s full streaming list for October:

October 1

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 13, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

What We Do In The Shadows – Season. 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Premise – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Seeking Sister Wife – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Junior Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

The Inbetweeners – Seasons 1-3

Wonder Woman: 1984

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

The School of Rock

Fifty Shades Freed

October 4

Saturday Night Live – Season 47 (premiere)

90 Day Fiance – Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Scenes From A Marriage – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 20, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

The Bachelor – Season 24

October 5

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 6, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Y: The Last Man – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Kenyan Bake Off – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Taskmaster – Season 11, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

I Am – Season 2

October 6

DC’s Stargirl – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Supergirl – Season 6, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Impeachment: American Crime Story – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox Australia – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Vanderpump Rules – Season 9, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

October 7

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)

Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Doom Patrol – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

October 8

15 Minutes of Shame

The Premise – Season 1 (finale)

Outback Opal Hunters – Season 7 (new episodes weekly)

October 10

The Real Housewives of Melbourne – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

October 12

Kacey Musgraves: Star-crossed

Happy Birthday Mr Bean!

I Love Mama’s Boy – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

October 13

What’s My Name – Muhammad Ali

Antiques Road Trip – Season 22

October 14

Batwoman – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7 (new episodes weekly)

Aquaman: King of Atlantis – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Clash of the Cover Bands – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

October 15

Legacies – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved O.J.

Families of the Mafia – Season 2

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry Harriet Tubman

MTV Cribs – Season 18

Lights Out

Lady Bird

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

October 17

Maid in Manhattan

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

October 18

Succession – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Fear The Walking Dead – Season 7 (new episodes weekly)

October 20

The Bachelorette – Season 16

October 22

Bake off: The Professionals – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

I Am Bruce Lee

I Am Burt Reynolds

I Am Patrick Swayze

I Am Richard Pryor

I Am Sam Kinison

I Am Steve McQueen

I Am Heath Ledger

October 25

Insecure – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)

October 26

Below Deck – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)

October 29

Princess Anne: The Seven Loves of Her Life

Aquaman

