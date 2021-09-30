Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in October

October has arrived which means it is officially spooky season and Australia’s streaming services are coming to the party with a bunch of new content.
In typical Halloween style, we have a long list of horror content to choose from including Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, a new Paranormal Activity movie on Paramount+ and a Lego Star Wars Halloween special on Disney+.
There’s also the return of highly anticipated favourites like season 3 of You on Netflix, Hightown season 2 on Stan and Succession’s third season on Binge.
Here are all the movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for October
You – Season 3 (15/10/21)
Now married with a young baby, Love and Joe try to forge a normal life in the affluent suburb of Madre Linda. But old habits die hard.
There’s Someone Inside Your House (6/10/21)
Makani and her friends at Osborne High School try to identify and stop a masked killer who’s targeting students and exposing their biggest secrets.
All synopses are provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list for October:
October 1
- MAID
- Paik’s Spirit
- Diana: The Musical
- Swallow
- The Guilty
- Forever Rich
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
- Scaredy Cats
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
- Seinfeld – Seasons 1-9
- Cast Away
- Wonder Woman 1984
- The Secret River
- Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries – Seasons 1-3
October 3
- Upcoming Summer
- Scissor Seven – Season 3
- Emma
October 4
- On My Block – Season 4
October 5
- Escape The Undertaker
October 6
- The Five Juanas
- Baking IMpossible
- Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
- Bad Sport
October 7
- The Billion Dollar Code
- Sexy Beasts – Season 2
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
October 8
- Pretty Smart
- Family Business – Season 3
- Grudge
- My Brother, My Sister
- A Tale Dark & Grimm
- Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
October 9
- Blue Period
October 11
- The King’s Affection
- The Baby-Sitters Club – Season 2
October 12
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
- The Movies That Made Us – Season 3
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
- Mighty Express – Season 5
- Bright: Samurai Soul
October 13
- Reflection of You
- Hiacynt
- Fever Dream
October 14
- Another Life – Season 2
- One Night in Paris
October 15
- You – Season 3
- My Name
- Little Things – Season 4
- The Forgotten Battle
- The Trip
- The Four of Us
- Karma’s World
- Nekrotronic
October 16
- Misfit: The Series
October 17
- The Invisible Man
October 19
- In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 3
October 20
- Night Teeth
- Stuck Together
- Found
October 21
- Sex, Love & goop
- Insiders
- Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam
- Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK documentary
- Go! Go! Cory Carson – Season 6
- Komi Can’t Communicate
October 22
- Locke & Key – Season 2
- Inside Job
- Adventure Beast
- More than Blue: The Series
- Dynasty – Season 4
- Little Big Mouth
- Roaring Twenties (new episodes weekly)
- Maya and the Three
October 25
- Frayed
- The Cry
- Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds
October 26
- Sex: Unzipped
October 27
- Sintonia – Season 2
- Hypnotic
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
October 28
- Luis Miguel – The Series – Season 3
- The Motive
October 29
- Colin in Black & White
- The Time It Takes
- Mythomaniac – Season 2
- Army of Thieves
- Dear Mother
October 30
- The Gentlemen
October TBC
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
- Call My Agent: Bollywood
- Inspector Koo
- A World Without
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
- The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea
Stan’s streaming highlights for October
One of Us Is Lying (8/10/21)
Based on Karen McManus’s bestselling debut novel, this is the story of what happens when five strangers walk into detention and only four walk out alive. A tense investigation ensues, with the four all having the reasons for being potential suspects… but all is not as it seems, and one of them is lying.
Hightown – Season 2 (17/10/21)
In the second season of Hightown, the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior
All synopses are provided by Stan.
Stan’s full steaming list for October:
October 1
- The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Work In Progress: Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Welcome to Christmas
- A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
- A Shoe Addicts Christmas
- Marry Me At Christmas
- A Rose for Christmas
- A Perfect Christmas
- Christmas Love Letter
- Christmas Romance Al Dente
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold – Season 3
- The Powerpuff Girls Movie
- Ben 10: Destroy All Aliens
- Chowder – Season 3
- Monster Beach – The Movie
- Regular Show – Season 8
- The Young Offenders – Season 3
- Tom and Jerry’s 50th Birthday Bash
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
October 2
- About Schmidt
October 3
- Billions – Season 5, Episode 12 (final)
- Heels – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- BMF – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Chapelwaite – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- David Attenborough’s Life in Colour – Season 1
October 4
- The Circus – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- The Lucky One
- All the Money in the World
- Natural Sciences
October 5
- The Founder
- Happy 140
October 6
- Sort Of – Season 1 (premiere)
- New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- J. Edgar
- Food and Shelter
October 7
- WuTang: An American Saga – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Troy
- In My Skin – Season 1
- The Legendary Giulia
October 8
- One of Us Is Lying – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (premiere)
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here! – Season 1, Episodes 19-24
- The Accountant
- A Clockwork Orange
October 9
- Rock Of Ages
October 10
- The Conformist
October 11
- Dead Man
- The Last Hammer Blow
October 12
- Envoy: Shark Cull (Premiere)
- We’re The Millers
- Lea
October 13
- A Good Man – Season 1
- Where To Invade Next
- While At War
October 14
- Underbelly Files: Infiltration
- Underbelly Files: Tell Them Lucifer Was Here
- Underbelly Files: The Man Who Got Away
- Leopardi
- The Red Land (La Tierra Roja)
October 15
- The Hangover
- The Hangover Part II
- The Hangover Part III
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- The Aviator
- Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
- Bad Santa 2
- Alice Miranda: A Royal Christmas Ball
- Surviving Christmas
- Canada’s Drag Race – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
October 16
- Boogie Nights
October 17
- Hightown – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
October 18
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 43 (new episodes weekly)
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Return to Gandhi Road
October 19
- Interview With the Vampire
- Greenery Will Bloom Again
October 20
- The State of Texas vs Melissa
- Still Life
October 21
- Poltergeist (1982)
- Room 212
October 22
- Curious George – Season 14
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- A Nightmare On Elm Street II
- A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- A Nightmare On Elm Street IV: Dream Master
- A Nightmare On Elm Street V: Dream Chile
- A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)
- Beyblade Burst: Rise
- Beyblade Burst: Surge
October 23
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
October 24
- Final Destination (2000)
October 25
- Joe
- Happy Ending
October 26
- All American – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Nonnas On the Run
October 27
- The Last O.G. – Season 4, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Renegades
- The Loved Ones
- Corpus Christi
October 28
- Love Life – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
- The Bay – Season 2
- DALIDA
October 29
- Walker – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Sisterhood – Season 1
- Summertime
- An Almost Ordinary Summer
October 30
- The Last Samurai
- Family Photo
October 31
- It (2017)
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie
Disney+’s streaming highlights for October
LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales (1/10/21)
After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges.
Synopsis provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list for October:
October 1
- LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales
October 6
- Among the Stars
- Black Widow
- Marvel Studios Assembled – New Episode
- 9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 1
October 8
- Muppets Haunted Mansion
- Under Wraps
- Mickey’s A Tale of Two Witches
- Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
October 13
- Just Beyond
October 15
- Generation YouTube
- Hot Tub Time Machine
October 20
- Disney Insider (new episodes)
- Disney Magic Bake-Off (new episodes)
October 22
- Bad Times at the El Royale
October 29
- Woman Walks Ahead
New episodes in October
- Only Murders in the Building
- Doogie Kamealoha M.D.
- Turner & Hooch
- What If…?
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1
- Chip ‘N’ Dale Park Life
- That One Word: Feyenoord
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for October
From writer-director David Lowery, The Green Knight is an epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.
I Know What You Did Last Summer (15/10/21)
Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.
All synopses are provided by Amazon.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for October:
October 1
- My Name Is Pauli Murray
- All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs
- Black as Night
- The Book of Eli
- Do, Re & Mi – Halloween Special – Season 1
- Don’t Breathe
- Bingo Hell
- 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez
October 4
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Season 2
October 7
- Buddy Games
- Promising Young Woman
October 8
- Justin Bieber: Our World
- Kids In The Hall – Seasons 1-5
- Jessy and Nessy – Season 1
- Secrets In Their Eyes
October 12
- The Last Vermeer
October 14
- Shadow In The Cloud
October 15
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Crisis
- I Am Legend
October 16
- Nobody
- The Good Doctor – Season 4
October 17
- Les Miserables The Movie
October 21
- WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn
- Penguin Bloom
October 22
- After We Fell
October 28
- The Green Knight
October 29
- Unheard
Paramount+’s streaming highlights for October
Guilty Party (15/10/21)
This dark comedy follows down-on-her-luck journalist Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale) as she tries to salvage her career in media. To do so, she begins stalking a young mother who has been sentenced to a life in prison for murdering her husband. A crime she claims she didn’t commit.
Synopsis provided by Paramount.
Paramount+’s full streaming list for October:
October 1
- Stand Up Comedy Specials
October 2
- Queenpins
October 3
- Blue Bloods – New season
- Twenties
October 4
- Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence
October 8
- Madame X
October 9
- Bull – Season 6
October 10
- Nancy Drew – New season
October 11
- CSI: Vegas
October 12
- NCIS: Los Angeles – New Season
October 13
- Who Is America?
October 15
- Guilty Party
October 16
- Help
October 19
- SEAL Team – New Season
October 23
- Ghosts
October 27
- Spreadsheet
October 29
- Star Trek: Prodigy
- Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity
October 30
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
October 31
- Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin
- Spy City
- Trust
- The Luminaries
Binge’s streaming highlights for October
Succession – Season 3 (18/10/21)
Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.
Insecure – Season 5 (25/10/21)
Insecure returns for its final season, with more of everything that made fans love this show. While there’s plenty more awkward moments, our favourite characters have some tough decisions to make for their futures.
All synopses provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list for October:
October 1
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 13, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- What We Do In The Shadows – Season. 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Premise – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Seeking Sister Wife – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Junior Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- The Inbetweeners – Seasons 1-3
- Wonder Woman: 1984
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- The School of Rock
- Fifty Shades Freed
October 4
- Saturday Night Live – Season 47 (premiere)
- 90 Day Fiance – Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Scenes From A Marriage – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 20, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- The Bachelor – Season 24
October 5
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 6, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Roswell, New Mexico – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Y: The Last Man – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Kenyan Bake Off – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Taskmaster – Season 11, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- I Am – Season 2
October 6
- DC’s Stargirl – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Supergirl – Season 6, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Impeachment: American Crime Story – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Forged in Fire – Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 9, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
October 7
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Doom Patrol – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
October 8
- 15 Minutes of Shame
- The Premise – Season 1 (finale)
- Outback Opal Hunters – Season 7 (new episodes weekly)
October 10
- The Real Housewives of Melbourne – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
October 12
- Kacey Musgraves: Star-crossed
- Happy Birthday Mr Bean!
- I Love Mama’s Boy – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
October 13
- What’s My Name – Muhammad Ali
- Antiques Road Trip – Season 22
October 14
- Batwoman – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Clash of the Cover Bands – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
October 15
- Legacies – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Kardashian: The Man Who Saved O.J.
- Families of the Mafia – Season 2
- Phoebe Robinson: Sorry Harriet Tubman
- MTV Cribs – Season 18
- Lights Out
- Lady Bird
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
October 17
- Maid in Manhattan
- Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
October 18
- Succession – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Fear The Walking Dead – Season 7 (new episodes weekly)
October 20
- The Bachelorette – Season 16
October 22
- Bake off: The Professionals – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
- I Am Bruce Lee
- I Am Burt Reynolds
- I Am Patrick Swayze
- I Am Richard Pryor
- I Am Sam Kinison
- I Am Steve McQueen
- I Am Heath Ledger
October 25
- Insecure – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
October 26
- Below Deck – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)
October 29
- Princess Anne: The Seven Loves of Her Life
- Aquaman
If you need September’s streaming list we’ve got that for you here. You can also find our weekly recommendations for what to watch here.
Happy binging!
