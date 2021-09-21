Storm Season Is Coming for NSW, Here’s What You Need to Know

NSW’s storm season runs from October to March each year and this year, the Bureau of Meteorology is advising that conditions are looking like they may be similar to those of 2020: wet.

As we covered a few weeks back, the BOM has predicted that much of Australia (especially the east coast) will experience above-average rainfall during the Spring months. But if updates from the BOM and NSW’s SES are anything to go by, it seems the wet weather may continue well past this current season.

Specifically, the BOM has shared that “October to December rainfall is likely to be above median for the eastern two-thirds of Australia”. Better get those picnics in quick.

A weak negative #IOD & increased chances of #LaNiña mean that Oct–Dec is likely to be wetter than usual for the eastern two-thirds of Australia; the strongest signal for above average rainfall is in October. Learn more in our Climate & Water Outlook: https://t.co/eh3K7AjzHN pic.twitter.com/Ca0JjhRzlP — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) September 16, 2021

In a statement on the weather forecasts, NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said there’s a chance this storm season will see NSW experiencing severe weather, including heavy rain and riverine and flash flooding.

“During the previous Storm Season, we experienced major floods right across the state,” Commissioner York said. “In fact, it wasn’t long ago our volunteers responded to the major flooding event that overwhelmed communities across the Hawkesbury-Nepean, Hunter and Mid North Coast. “That event alone saw us respond to more than 14,000 requests for assistance, including more than 1,000 flood rescues.”

How to prepare for storm season

Commissioner York stressed that preparation is key in the lead up to events such as storm season. She explained that reducing risk should be something people in those communities impacted most should begin thinking about.

“The more you can do now to prepare, the less likely you’ll end up needing emergency assistance from our volunteers when these weather events hit,” Commissioner York said. “Our website has everything you could possibly need to learn about your risk of floods and the dangers they bring. “It also highlights the simple, yet effective, things you can do ahead of time. “From preparing an emergency evacuation kit, making sure your gutters and downpipes are clear, to planning for your animals, you can find all this information and more via ses.nsw.gov.au,” she said.

Taking a peek at the NSW SES website, the key steps it recommends include knowing your storm risk, planning ahead, getting your home ready, ensuring you’re aware of the signs of severe weather and keeping those close to you across safety procedures.

In addition to those general rules, the SES suggests preparing your home with the following eight steps:

Maintain your yard and balcony. Secure or store items that could blow around in strong winds. Clean your gutters, down pipes and drains regularly to prevent blockages. Trim trees and branches that could potentially fall on your home or property. Fix any damage to your roof, including broken or missing tiles. Check your insurance policy is current and adequate. Make a Home Emergency Plan for your family that outlines what you would do in an emergency. Prepare an emergency kit with essential items in case you lose power or need to leave home in an emergency. Listen to your local radio station and other media for weather warnings.

Keep reading about NSW storm season and how to best prepare here.