Star Wars: Visions Brings Anime to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars fans have been in the middle of a content slump lately. The Mandalorian season 2 finished up in December 2020 and we’ve still got a few more months before The Book of Boba Fett begins, but in the meantime, we have Star Wars: Visions.

Visions isn’t your typical Star Wars story, in fact, it’s the first time the galaxy far far away has been adapted in this way. Here’s what you need to know about this visionary (pun intended) Star Wars experience.

What is Star Wars: Visions?

Star Wars: Visions is an anthology series of short animated films. Lucasfilm has collaborated with seven anime studios in Japan to bring their unique art style and vision to the Star Wars universe.

The anime studios involved include Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. which each bring their own signature style to the table.

Essentially, these act as standalone bites of Star Wars and aren’t incorporated in the official canon. This is actually an advantage as it allows for the franchise to be explored in bold and exciting ways.

You can catch a glimpse at some of the amazing films to look forward to in Star Wars: Visions below.

There are nine short films to look forward to. Here’s the breakdown of the titles for each film and which studio is behind it.

Kamikaze Douga – The Duel

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – Lop and Ochō

Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – Tatooine Rhapsody

Trigger – The Twins

Trigger – The Elder

Kinema Citrus – The Village Bride

Science Saru – Akakiri

Science Saru – T0-B1

Production IG – The Ninth Jedi

The shorts will introduce a lot of their own characters and storylines, but some recognisable faces might appear, like the fearsome Inquisitors.

To get a better idea of the story and style of each film, Disney released a special look at Star Wars: Visions which you can see below.

Who is in the cast?

Lucasfilm has pulled in some stellar voice talent for its anthology series.

Take a peek at this list for the English-dubbed cast:

When and where can you watch it?

Given that Disney owns all things Star Wars, it should come as no surprise that Star Wars: Visions will be streaming on Disney+.

All the films will drop collectively on Wednesday, September 22. Each film runs between 12 and 21 minutes so you can easily knock a few off in one sitting.

If you’re a fan of anime and Star Wars then Visions is definitely the series you’ve been looking for.