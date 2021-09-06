Spider-Man No Way Home: Everything You Need to Know About the Next Spidey Instalment

After that whole reported Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leak, there have been a few updates from the Spidey universe that have caught the attention of fans.

Here’s a simple guide to everything we currently know about Spider-Man: No Way Home – the third instalment in Tom Holland’s series of Spider-Man films.

Tell me about the reported leak?

In a nutshell, it appeared as though the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was leaked online and began making the rounds on TikTok earlier this week. That was shut down pretty quickly, however.

Seemingly responding to the leak (and the eventual release of the teaser trailer) Tom Holland then took to Instagram and simply wrote “You ain’t ready!” on his Instastory.

Show me the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

After all that excitement went down, an official teaser trailer was dropped by Sony and Marvel. You can watch that below:

In it, we see Peter Parker (Holland) struggle to deal with the backlash of Mysterio’s web (sorry, had to) of lies that has lead the public to a) learn Spider-Man’s identity and b) believe Spider-Man is a villain.

Parker reaches out to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks for a spell to reverse Mysterio’s move of revealing Spider-Man’s identity to the world. But in doing so, the pair mess with the fabric of time and space and cause all kinds of issues for the multiverse.

As Dr Strange put it:

“We tampered with the stability of space time. The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”

So, yeah. Chaos ensues – naturally.

What else can we expect from the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

To begin, we see newly loved-up MJ (Zendaya) and Parker navigate this odd period together, all while Parker, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) deal with interrogation off the back of Mysterio’s actions.

There’s a whole lot of excitement building around this film as with the confirmation of the multiverse plot, we’re expecting to see a bunch of old Spider-Man villains return.

In the teaser, we saw a glimpse of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus who Variety reports will be joined by Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, too.

Who’s included in the cast?

As we’ve covered, you’ll see Tom Holland (Cherry) reprise his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) as Doctor Strange, Zendaya (Euphoria) as MJ, Marisa Tomei (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Aunt May and Jacob Batalon (Every Day) as Ned Leeds.

Jon Favreau is back as Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice plays Betty Brant, J.K. Simmons is J. Jonah Jameson, J.B. Smoove plays Mr Dell, Tony Revolori returns as Flash Thompson and Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina reprise their roles as Max Dillon / Electro and Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus.

There have been rumours that the return of villains from Spider-Man films past may suggest a possible appearance from ex Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – but this is unconfirmed.

What’s the release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The third chapter in this iteration of Spider-Man was originally slated for an Australian cinema release date of December 26, 2021. But we’ve since learnt that it’s been pushed forward (rare in COVID times) to December 16, 2021.

IMDb still lists the Aussie release date as December 26, but Hoyts has shared the news on social media.

Marvel fans, we've got some news which is sure to make your Monday better! The Australian release date for #SpiderManNoWayHome has been moved forward to December 16! ????️ Who will you be watching it with on opening night? pic.twitter.com/EpmKyK93Tm — #HOYTSAUSTRALIA (@HoytsAustralia) September 6, 2021

We are certainly not complaining.

Where can I watch other Spider-Man films?

If you’re keen to refresh your memory on spidey history, here’s where you can catch all the major films in this space. We’ve broken them down according to leading man.

Tom Holland:

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available to watch on Netflix.

Spider-Man: Far from Home can be rented or bought on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

Tobey Maguire:

Spider-Man (2002) can also be rented or bought on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

Spider-Man 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Spider-Man 3 is also on Netflix.

Andrew Garfield:

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) can be found on Netflix.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 can be rented or bought on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

Shameik Moore:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) is currently streaming on Netflix.

If you want more Marvel movie news, check out our list of all the exciting projects set coming our way still, here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.