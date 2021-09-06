Everything Sopranos Obsessives Need To Know About Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Oh, Madonn. It’s finally here. Our first glimpse at the long-awaited prequel to (the best show of all time) The Sopranos; feature film The Many Saints of Newark.

On June 30, we were treated to the first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark and personally, it sent chills up my spine. You can watch it for yourself, below.

The Many Saints of Newark trailer

For anyone as thrilled about the news as this writer, I’ve pulled together a list of insights into what you need to know about the film and where you can find it when it’s out.

First of all, what is The Many Saints of Newark?

This feature film covers the formative years of future New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano, and is set to give fans a look into his family life (hello, mother Livia); his goals as a teenager and the way in which he is first brought into the – capital B – Business.

In saying that, however, Sopranos creator David Chase stressed that the film is not just about Tony Soprano.

“The movie was not set up as a Tony Soprano origin story,” he told Rolling Stone. “It was a story about Dickie Moltisanti and it still is. It’s a gangster movie. It’s about gangsters in the late ‘60s, early ‘70s in New Jersey — both Black and white.”

Directed by Alan Taylor and written by Lawrence Konner (a former Sopranos writer) and David Chase (who created The Sopranos), this film is slated to be the next great instalment for the series that changed television forever.

As the Sydney Morning Herald writes, this prequel film will set The Sopranos and its gangsters up against the likes of Michael Corleone and Henry Hill on the big screen – and fans are pretty damn excited about that.

More on the production here.

Who is in it?

The cast for this film is pretty stacked.

The Many Saints of Newark stars Alessandro Nivola (Richard ‘Dickie’ Moltisanti), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll (Junior Soprano), Michael Gandolfini (as Tony Soprano), Billy Magnussen (as Paulie ‘Walnuts’ Gualtieri), Michela De Rossi, John Magaro (as Silvio Dante), Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (as Livia Soprano).

If you’re wondering, yes Michael Gandolfini is the son of late Sopranos star James Gandolfini.

What’s the release date for The Many Saints of Newark?

As with just about every other film you’ve been excited about in 2020/2021, The Many Saints of Newark has had its release date delayed. The film was originally slated for a September drop, but is now set for a cinema release date of November 4, 2021, in Australia.

As Deadline reports, Tribeca Enterprises has announced it will debut its Tribeca Fall Preview season with The Many Saints of Newark’s world premiere on September 22.

If you’re wondering whether Aussies in lockdown will have the opportunity to stream the film from home at the time of its release, the answer is… well, not really. While The Many Saints of Newark will simultaneously release in the U.S to cinemas and HBO Max on October 1 (October 2, Australian time).

While HBO Max is not available in Australia, those with a VPN may be able to land themselves the ability to stream the film from home. As our friends at Gizmodo have reported, VPN options for HBO Max include NordVPN, Surfshark, PureVPN and ExpressVPN. Check out their write up for details on how to set up a subscription from Australia.

How do I watch The Sopranos series itself?

Lucky for you, The Sopranos has been brought into the world of streaming services, so you can refresh your memory on all the chaos of the original series at home. You can find The Sopranos on Binge.

In the interim, please enjoy this compilation of eys and ohs from the original series.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to reflect release date changes and where to stream The Sopranos in Australia.